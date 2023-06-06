Mark Brazil, the CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation that helps with the Wyndham Championship, said his phone started buzzing early Tuesday morning.

As the story broke that a truce has been called and the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — the financial backer of the LIV Golf League — have come together as one had Brazil’s phone on the move.

The merger of the three tours was brought about “to unify the game of golf, on a global basis” according to the news release from the PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan.

It means all the lawsuits — and the rhetoric between the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour — will be dropped. The bottom line is there will cooperation, starting with the 2024 season.

Brazil, who is also the executive tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, said on Tuesday afternoon he was blindsided like everybody else.

“It's certainly a pretty incredible day and I'm blown away by the news about the PGA Tour and LIV and the DP World Tour,” Brazil said on a Zoom call with journalists. “They are announcing a new entity and starting to work together instead of fighting. There's obviously a lot to unpack on this one, no doubt about it.”

For nearly three years there’s been a divide in the game with the LIV Tour, which is backed by the Saudi government and its billions of dollars. Several prominent PGA Tour golfers fled to LIV Tour for the bigger paychecks, but they were also banned from playing on the PGA Tour.

In his news release Monahan said: "Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

Brazil, who has been associated with the Wyndham Championship for 21 years and before that with the American Junior Golf Association, said he hasn’t liked all the discord that’s been a hot topic in golf. He said some of his friends who were PGA Tour golfers went to LIV.

“I have a lot of friends that went over and played on the LIV tour,” Brazil said. “And, from that perspective, I'm happy that there's a light at the end of the tunnel and that all the players will be playing together.”

One of the golfers who went to LIV was Harold Varner III, a former East Carolina star who grew up in Gastonia. Brazil said he didn't talk with Varner on Tuesday, but did see him earlier this year.

"I saw Harold at the Wells Fargo and he was there as a fan," Brazil said. "But I'm sure he's happy with all of this."

Brazil said the details about when those PGA Tour golfers who defected can come back haven't been discussed. They won’t be back this summer when the 83rd Wyndham Championship is played at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 3-6.

Because of the horrible human rights record of the Saudi government, there’s the possibility of protests.

“I'm not too worried about that,” Brazil said. “I don't really see it. There may be some in the next couple of weeks, and maybe we get some but if we do we'll handle that as we get there. We will certainly talk about it and have some sort of have a plan for it.”

While Brazil made his feelings known about the LIV golfers last year he says he’s 100% behind Monahan and his decision.

“I haven't decided if this is a great thing or a bad thing,” Brazil said. “I think it's going to be a great thing. I know there's a lot to it and like I said, there's a lot to unpack on this.”

Brazil said that he appreciated the golfers who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour. But the ones who left can now come back.

“They were loyal to PGA Tour, which I certainly appreciate,” Brazil said. “I am a big Jay Monahan fan and a friend. So looking at it and I've tried to put myself in his position and he’s had a tough go these last couple of years. I think he's done a pretty good job with every-thing and he obviously put some things aside, and made a difficult decision.”