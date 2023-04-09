AUGUSTA, Ga. – Cameron Young keeps getting more and more comfortable at major championships.

Young, a 25-year-old second-year professional and graduate of Wake Forest, had another good showing in his second straight major.

Last summer he was runner-up at the Open Championship and before that tied for third at the PGA Championship.

“I am really comfortable,” Young said after shooting 4-under in his final round on Sunday to finish at 6 under for the tournament to tie for seventh. “I think I mentioned a couple days ago, I really didn’t have any first-tee nerves. I think the more I’m out here, the more I see these golf courses, I think they just generally suit my game quite well.

“I’ve obviously proven to myself that I can compete and contend in them. I have no reason, I think, not to continue to do that.”

Young said having Paul Tesori on his bag as a caddie was a big help. Tesori was caddying in his 21st Masters.

Young, who was the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, hasn’t won on the PGA Tour yet but continues to get closer.

“I just finished sixth or seventh at the Masters,” Young said. “Obviously, there’s no one out here that doesn’t want to win, myself included, and it’s a bummer to feel like I played well enough to win and to just come up a few short.

“It’s all good, really. It’s just frustrating in the moment.”

Tiger Woods withdraws Sunday morning

On Sunday morning at 7:15 officials sent out the word that Tiger Woods, who worked hard to make his 23rd straight cut, had withdrawn because his plantar fasciitis flared up.

Before the third round was suspended at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday he had just double bogeyed 15 and 16. His tee shot into the par-3 16th was pulled badly into the water. He ended up with a five there and then the horn blew to suspend play a few minutes later.

Woods has had to battle getting his right leg into playing shape since he came back from a one-car accident in February of 2021.

In his pre-tournament interview with journalists earlier in the week he maintained that he only wants to play at the Masters if he has a chance to win.

When he withdrew on Sunday morning he was 9 over par for the tournament and in last place.

On Saturday morning as he battled to make the cut as the second round was completed in a driving rain he birdied 15 and 16 and despite a bogey on 18 he had done enough to make it to the third round.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” he said after his second round. “Obviously, I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”

Sam Bennett impressive as amateur

There was little question as to who was the low amateur as Sam Bennett not only made the cut but contended over the weekend.

Bennett, a senior at Texas A&M and the U.S. Amateur champion last summer, said he was overwhelmed with the support he received this week.

“To play in the final group on Saturday or Sunday, whatever, it was in-credible, alongside (Jon) Rahm and (Brooks) Koepka,” Bennett said. “The patrons have been awesome, cheering me on, telling me to hang in there. They really make me feel welcomed and comfortable out here.”

Phil Mickelson turns back clock again

It’s hard to believe but at age 52 Phil Mickelson shot the lowest round of his career at the Masters with a 7 under 65 in his final round.

Mickelson, who has won three times at Augusta National, finished at 8 under early.

“Either way, no matter the outcome, I had so much fun today,” Mickelson said. “I feel like I’ve been hitting these type of quality shots, but I have not been staying focused and present for the upcoming shot, and I make a lot of mistakes. Kind of like you saw on Thursday, and that cost me a bunch of strokes.

“To come out today and play the way I did and hit the shots when I needed, it’s so much fun. I’m grateful to be a part of this tournament and to be here competing and then to play well, it means a lot.”

Mickelson, who is the oldest golfer in tournament history to finish in the top 5, didn’t play in last year’s tournament.

Jordan Spieth also makes a run

Playing with Mickelson was Jordan Spieth, who also had a good time and if not for a bogey on 18 would have tied Mickelson. Spieth ended up shooting a 66 as he was trying to win his second Masters.

“It was great,” Spieth said about the atmosphere. “It was actually pretty quiet for some of the stretches, and then once we both started to really get it going around 10, 11, 12, 13 there, it started to pick up in our group.”

There were plenty of birdies to go around for both golfers.

“It was really cool,” Spieth said. “I don’t know, obviously being with Phil who’s won it a few times, you get some pretty cool ovations, and I know I’ve had some really good ones myself. But it was really awesome going to 12 tee and going to 16 tee. I have a lot of great memories coming off that 15th green, from the year I won, the year after, ‘18, and now this year where you feel like everyone’s trying to will the ball in for you. It’s a really cool feeling you don’t get anywhere else but here.”

Harold Varner III fails to finish in top 12

Harold Varner III, an East Carolina graduate who lives in Gastonia, plays on the LIV Golf tour and said his goal was to finish in the top 12 to qualify for next year’s Masters. He failed to accomplish that and without getting world ranking points he might have played in his final Masters.

“I don’t think about it much,” he said. “Yeah, it could be. It is what it is. I’m all right with it.”

There were 12 of the 18 LIV golfers who made the cut and Varner said earlier this week that people think the LIV golfers suck.

“I haven’t really looked (at the leaderboard), but looking at it right now, yeah, I guess they don’t suck. I suck, though,” Varner said about shooting 2 under in his final round and 1 over for the tournament.

Varner said that most of fans don’t really care what tour the golfers are playing on.

“I think it’s good for golf,” Varner said. “Don’t think about any tours, just play golf and see how they stack up.”