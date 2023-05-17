The Wake Forest men's golf team's bid to reach the NCAA Championships fell short at the Norman Regional in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons shot an impressive 9 under for the final round, but failed to finish among the top five teams that advanced.

They finished 10 under for the tournament in seventh place, 11 shots behind fifth-place Duke.

The Demon Deacons fell behind in the first round with a 294, which was 6 over par, and they never recovered.

Besides Duke moving on to the NCAA Championships, Alabama won the regional at 28 under with Oklahoma second at 25 under. Colorado (23 under) and Texas Tech (22 under) were third and fourth.

UNC Wilmington, which was also among the 14 teams in the regional, finished in 11th place at 1 under for the 54 holes.

Junior Michael Brennan shot 1 under 71 and Scotty Kennon had his best round of the regional with a 5 under 67 as they each tied for 28th place. Boyd Owens, who shot 71, also tied for 28th for the Demon Deacons. Mark Power, a senior playing in his final tournament, shot 70 and finished tied for 35th. Andrew McLauchlan shot 73 and tied for 53rd.