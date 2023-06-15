Golfer Rachel Kuehn, a rising senior at Wake Forest who helped the Demon Deacons win the national championship, is teeing it up this week at an LPGA tournament in Michigan thanks to a sponsor’s exemption.

Kuehn will play in the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club; it will be the second appearance in an LPGA tournament of her career.

“I’m so excited to tee it up against some of the best players in the world,” Kuehn said. “I’m incredibly appreciative of the opportunity to compete this week.”

Jennifer Kupcho, a former All-America at Wake Forest, is the defending champion. Kupcho is ranked 11th in the world.

Kuehn, scheduled to tee off on Thursday afternoon, is ranked fifth in the latest Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings and is the two-time ACC player of the year.

Caddying for her this week is her boyfriend, Alex Fitzpatrick, a former All-America at Wake Forest. Fitzpatrick's older brother, Matthew, is the defending U.S. Open champion.

In helping the Demon Deacons to the national championship, she led the team with a 70.53 stroke average and won two individual titles. Her stroke average for the 2022-23 season is the lowest single-season stroke average in program history.

The 72-hole tournament runs through Sunday.