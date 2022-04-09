 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Webb Simpson getting back his consistency after early-season injuries

  • 0
Masters Golf

Webb Simpson wears mittens while waiting to putt on the second hole during the third round at the Masters on Saturday in Augusta, Ga.

 Matt Slocum, The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Webb Simpson’s injuries are behind him and he’s starting to feel in rhythm again.

That rhythm hasn’t translated into big things this week at the Masters, but he’s not discouraged with his progress. On Saturday he fought through the unseasonably cold temperatures and windy conditions to shoot 73 in his third round at Augusta National.

Simpson, 36, and a former Wake Forest star, missed seven weeks of the PGA Tour season with a neck injury that had him at home in Charlotte.

“It feels good to be back and I got to play in three tournaments in Florida so that was good, and it’s just getting into tournament rhythm as a I call it,” said Simpson, who will start Sunday in the top 20 and is 2 over through 54 holes.

The other former Wake Forest golfer in the field, Will Zalatoris, shot a 3 over 75 and he’s at 2 over for the tournament heading into Sunday’s final round. Zalatoris was the runner-up in last year’s Masters in his rookie year on the PGA Tour.

People are also reading…

Simpson said the conditions for Saturday’s round were tougher than normal but it wasn’t unexpected. He birdied the second and sixth hole before bogeying No. 7. He had a double bogey on 10 after a poor chip on his fourth shot.

He righted the ship with a birdie on 13 but ended his day with a bogey on the 18th.

“It was colder than I thought,” Simpson said, “but I thought they did a great job with the golf course and I didn’t see it getting away from us but they did stretch it out to its limit.”

Simpson, the winner of the 2012 U.S. Open who has seven PGA Tour wins, has had some good finishes around here placing in the top 20 in his last four Masters. In 2019 he had a career-best tie for fifth.

Simpson was looking forward to a better day weather wise on Sunday in the final round. He was also looking forward to continuing his resurgence from his neck injury at the tour stop next week in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

“I feel like my golf swing is getting better,” Simpson said. “Part of my neck injury was I was getting behind it more on my swing so my ball striking is getting better and better each week so I’m excited about that.”

Simpson said during his best seasons on tour it was about consistency in his swing.

“That’s always been my best attribute and I need to get back to that consistency,” said Simpson, who is ranked 39th in the world. "I like the direction of where I'm heading so it's been good here of late."

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.

Column: A gorgeous day and a beautiful sighting at Masters

Column: A gorgeous day and a beautiful sighting at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The buzz built quickly as Tiger Woods finished chipping a bag of balls, gave Bubba Watson a fist bump, and headed to the practice tee to hit a handful of easy drives. A few minutes later he emerged from the clubhouse lawn to rapturous applause as thousands of fans crowded around with phones held high trying desperately to get a glimpse of golf history unfolding in front of them.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert