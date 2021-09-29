Grasshoppers a 'fun, talented bunch,' even in coming up short of High-A East title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What the Hoppers put on display on a regular basis often seemed like a showcase. The notables on the playoff roster included shortstop Liover Peguero; third baseman Nick Gonzales; catcher Blake Sabol; outfielders Lolo Sanchez, Matt Gorski and Will Matthiessen; and pitchers JC Flowers and Quinn Priester. Others had already moved on, previously promoted in the organization.

“People should get used to those names because some of them will become household names,” Mattison said. “It’s a fun, talented bunch that really gets it.”

By Wednesday, Mattison was headed home to Florida. He admitted he was bummed by the outcome the night before. After all, it came at the end of – counting the playoff series – a 125-game grind.

“Once the sting wears off, you’ll realize what we did this season,” he said. “You don’t want to get used to (dropping a playoff series), but you’re thankful you got to be part of it.”

In Game 5, the Grasshoppers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with no outs and scoring on Sabol’s walk and Gorski’s fielder’s choice grounder.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the inning, putting their first seven batters on base in what became a five-run burst. Bear Bellomy took the loss in relief.