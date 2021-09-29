Grasshoppers a 'fun, talented bunch,' even in coming up short of High-A East title

Even without the ideal ending, this version of the Greensboro Grasshoppers ought to be remembered as one of the best to come through.
It was more than talent that put the Hoppers on the cusp of a championship.
“I knew breaking camp it was probably one of the most talented teams in the league,” Hoppers manager Kieran Mattison said. “They didn’t just rely on talent. They worked and built relationships and really formed a brotherhood.”
And they played all the way until the last possible day of the season.
It didn’t go the Hoppers’ way in their last outing, falling 6-3 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Tuesday night’s winner-take-all Game 5 of the High-A East championship series at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky.
“You’re grateful to play for the league championship,” Mattison said. “Every moment was a chance to learn. You experience playing those games with that kind of intensity. A game with those high-intensity moments.”
While competing in the postseason provided additional benefits, the Hoppers were in tune pretty much throughout the season.
The lineup was stocked with prospects, perhaps boding well for the future of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mattison didn’t want to identify specific players as making particularly large leaps this season. He said the growth was evident across the board.
What the Hoppers put on display on a regular basis often seemed like a showcase. The notables on the playoff roster included shortstop Liover Peguero; third baseman Nick Gonzales; catcher Blake Sabol; outfielders Lolo Sanchez, Matt Gorski and Will Matthiessen; and pitchers JC Flowers and Quinn Priester. Others had already moved on, previously promoted in the organization.
“People should get used to those names because some of them will become household names,” Mattison said. “It’s a fun, talented bunch that really gets it.”
By Wednesday, Mattison was headed home to Florida. He admitted he was bummed by the outcome the night before. After all, it came at the end of – counting the playoff series – a 125-game grind.
“Once the sting wears off, you’ll realize what we did this season,” he said. “You don’t want to get used to (dropping a playoff series), but you’re thankful you got to be part of it.”
In Game 5, the Grasshoppers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with no outs and scoring on Sabol’s walk and Gorski’s fielder’s choice grounder.
The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the inning, putting their first seven batters on base in what became a five-run burst. Bear Bellomy took the loss in relief.
Still, the Hoppers threatened in the ninth, scoring on Andres Alvarez’s two-out single that allowed the potential tying run to reach the plate. Peguero’s pop-out ended it.
“One swing away,” Mattison said. “We knew going in it was going to be back and forth. These guys (on our team) are fighters. They’ve competed the same way all season.”
Yet in some ways it was a curious conclusion for the Hoppers. They managed seven hits – all singles by different players.
So instead of returning to Greensboro with a title banner, it was a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate that claimed the High-A East championship.
The Hoppers were trying to secure Greensboro’s first championship since the 2011 South Atlantic League title when the club was a Marlins affiliate.