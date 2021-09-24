Grasshoppers even High-A East League championship series; Game 3 is Sunday

GREENSBORO – Not much will faze these Greensboro Grasshoppers.
“It has been a long season for sure, but I think we’ve done a good job of sticking with the mindset that each day is a new game,” said catcher Blake Sabol. “It doesn’t matter what happened the night before or last week.”
But what happens the next few nights will determine whether the Grasshoppers are a championship team.
They shook off late-game misery from a night earlier and evened the best-of-five High-A East finals series by defeating the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-2 in Game 2 on Friday afternoon at First National Bank Field. Game 3 will be at 7:35 p.m. EDT Saturday in Bowling Green, Ky., where the series will finish.
For lack of better description, it was right back to normal for the Grasshoppers.
It began with pitching prospect Quinn Priester’s sterling three-hit five innings and was backed up by solid bullpen work.
This was no surprise to the Grasshoppers.
“It’s just we believe in each other,” Priester said. “We’re a lot closer than what I ever heard minor-league locker rooms are like. So being able to be close like that has helped us to be as good a team as we are.”
Just don’t mistake that energy on display in the team’s last 2021 home outing as being connected to the postseason. Not even reliever Bear Bellomy’s animation after leaving the mound in each of his two innings of work that included five strikeouts seemed out of character.
“If you came here two or three months ago, you would have seen the same bunch on the field,” Grasshoppers manager Kieran Mattison said. “That’s how we compete.”
Priester is a 2018 first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yet this marks his first go-around with a full-season team, and he was determined to cap it the right way.
The right-hander registered seven of the Greensboro pitching staff’s 15 strikeouts in Game 2.
“What I did today is who I am right now,” Priester said.
Indeed, it has been a season of development for one of the organization’s rising standouts.
“He just grew up before our eyes this year,” Mattison said.
The Grasshoppers point to a certain spirit on the team that has carried them through the past few months, winning at times in thrilling fashion. That’s a convenient foundation for this abbreviated postseason.
“We’re happy that we got a win under our belts. We got one in front of the home fans,” Sabol said. “We feel like we have the momentum. We have a next-man up mentality, so we know that if we don’t necessarily get the job done, that the guy behind us will. We really rally behind one another and we’re really confident in our abilities.”
That was clear right away Friday as the Grasshoppers scored two runs in the first inning. Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run and the other scored on William Matthiessen’s groundout.
Then it was mostly up to the pitching. Oliver Garcia and Bellomy combined to cover three innings in what became a four-hitter.
“Bear is a guy we knew we wanted to go to at some point,” Mattison said. “He had nine wins coming out of the bullpen so that shows you the type of work he has been doing for us all season.”
The Grasshoppers held a 2-0 lead until Roberto Alvarez’s solo home run in the third. Matt Gorski’s two-run double in the seventh extended the advantage before Bowling Green’s Jordan Qsar launched a solo homer in the ninth off Austin Roberts.
There were no more ninth-inning dramatics for the Hot Rods.
“We felt it in the air. When we got up early, we knew we weren’t going to let them back,” Sabol said. “We weren’t going to have what happened (in Game 1). We felt like we could step on them.
“We didn’t dwell on (Thursday). It’s a new day. It’s a new ballgame. We expect to win every game we’re in. We always feel like we have the upper hand going into any game.”
Mattison said he appreciates the approach taken by his players. Certainly it hasn’t been an easy season with pandemic-related restrictions and protocols in place.
But there’s still a prize out there that the Grasshoppers have their sights on.
“We don’t take no days for granted,” Mattison said. “We appreciated the opportunity. Having missed a whole year, guys put things in perspective and they’re grateful for every opportunity they have to come out and play.”
The playoffs provide a form of development. It’s more than just finishing out the schedule. Pressure situations arise with something on the line.
“It’s great to get these reps now,” Mattison said.
Right-hander JC Flowers (5-2, 4.23 ERA with Greensboro) draws the Game 3 start for the Grasshoppers.
It’s one more road trip, something to embrace in late September. Counting this week, the Hot Rods have won eight of the 14 meetings this year.
“This is a really good Bowling Green team that we are going to have to beat two more times if we want to go home with the hardware,” Priester said.