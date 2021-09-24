Grasshoppers even High-A East League championship series; Game 3 is Sunday

That was clear right away Friday as the Grasshoppers scored two runs in the first inning. Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run and the other scored on William Matthiessen’s groundout.

Then it was mostly up to the pitching. Oliver Garcia and Bellomy combined to cover three innings in what became a four-hitter.

“Bear is a guy we knew we wanted to go to at some point,” Mattison said. “He had nine wins coming out of the bullpen so that shows you the type of work he has been doing for us all season.”

The Grasshoppers held a 2-0 lead until Roberto Alvarez’s solo home run in the third. Matt Gorski’s two-run double in the seventh extended the advantage before Bowling Green’s Jordan Qsar launched a solo homer in the ninth off Austin Roberts.

There were no more ninth-inning dramatics for the Hot Rods.

“We felt it in the air. When we got up early, we knew we weren’t going to let them back,” Sabol said. “We weren’t going to have what happened (in Game 1). We felt like we could step on them.

“We didn’t dwell on (Thursday). It’s a new day. It’s a new ballgame. We expect to win every game we’re in. We always feel like we have the upper hand going into any game.”