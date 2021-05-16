Grasshoppers lose to Rome to end 12-game homestand

A recap of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team's High-A East League game against Rome (Braves) on Sunday.
Score
Rome 4
Hoppers 1
Why the Grasshoppers lost
Greensboro went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. The Hoppers, who won three in the six-game series, managed five hits against three Braves pitchers.
Stars
Rome
CF Michael Harris: 4-for-4 (HR).
RHP A.J. Puckett (W, 2-0): 3⅓ IP, BB, 4K.
Hoppers
LHP Trey McGough: 3 IP, H, BB, 3 K.
Statistics
Records
Rome: 7-5.
Hoppers: 6-6; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.