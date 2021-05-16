 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grasshoppers lose to Rome to end 12-game homestand
0 comments

Grasshoppers lose to Rome to end 12-game homestand

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
grasshoppers logo 051621

A recap of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team's High-A East League game against Rome (Braves) on Sunday.

Score

Rome 4

Hoppers 1

Why the Grasshoppers lost

Greensboro went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. The Hoppers, who won three in the six-game series, managed five hits against three Braves pitchers.

Stars

Rome

CF Michael Harris: 4-for-4 (HR).

RHP A.J. Puckett (W, 2-0): 3⅓ IP, BB, 4K.

Hoppers

LHP Trey McGough: 3 IP, H, BB, 3 K.

Statistics

Click here to see full statistics from MiLB.com.

Records

Rome: 7-5.

Hoppers: 6-6; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.

Up next for Hoppers

Off Monday. At Hickory, Tuesday-Sunday, for first trip of season after playing 12 straight at home. Return home to play Wilmington at First National Bank Field, with all seats available for sale, May 25-30.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News