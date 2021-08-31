Grasshoppers' Nick Gonzales in two games: Two grand slams, five home runs, 15 runs batted in

• First inning: Singled to left field to drive in Liover Peguero for a 1-0 lead.

• Third inning: Homered to left field on a full count, scoring Peguero and pushing the lead to 3-0.

• Seventh inning: Grounded out to third.

Gonzales totaled seven of his team's nine RBIs on Tuesday night and helped Greensboro overcome six home runs by the Renegades, including four in the fifth inning.

Gonzales homered in an 8-0 win over Asheville on Friday, going 1-for-5. In a 12-5 win on Saturday, he had two hits in six at-bats and scored twice.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

