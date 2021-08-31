Grasshoppers' Nick Gonzales in two games: Two grand slams, five home runs, 15 runs batted in

GREENSBORO — There can't be a hitter in baseball hotter than the Greensboro Grasshoppers' Nick Gonzales.
After all, he had a terrific August – in the month's final two days.
The Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, a second baseman, hit a game-ending grand slam, his second home run of the night, to give the Grasshoppers a 9-7 victory over Hudson Valley on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field. Gonzales has driven in 15 runs in Greensboro's last two games, hitting five home runs and going 7-for-12.
The victory gives the Hoppers (65-38) a 1½-game lead over the Yankees affiliate (63-39) for the second of the High-A East League's two playoff berths. The teams will meet in Greensboro five more times this week, at 6:30 p.m. nightly through Sunday. Bowling Green, a Rays affiliate, leads the playoff race at 69-33.
After @HVRenegades take the lead in the top of the 9th with back-to-back jacks, Nick Gonzalez (the @pirates’ #1 draft pick in 2020) hits a walk-off grand slam, his 2nd slam and 5th homer in 2 games, to win it 9-7 for @GSOHoppers #RaiseTheJollyHopper! pic.twitter.com/6AtiZsrKwK— Mapping the Path (@MappingThePath) September 1, 2021
The pursuit of a pennant only added to Tuesday night's ninth-inning rally and Greensboro's ninth last at-bat win of the season, with most of this drama coming with two outs and on two-strike counts and facing a 7-5 deficit against Renegades reliever Derek Craft. To recap:
• With one out, William Matthiessen walked on a two-strike count.
• Aaron Shackelford then was called out on strikes, and the Hoppers were down to their 27th out.
• Jonah Davis swung and missed on a third strike, and the game should've ended, but the ball eluded catcher Austin Wells, giving the Hoppers life with the tying run on base.
• Liover Peguero then walked on a full count to load the bases.
• And Gonzales followed, launching the second pitch from Craft over the left-center field wall and onto the top of the batting cage in the equipment area.
"(Craft) was throwing in the upper 90s," Gonzales said, according to MLB.com. "I knew I was going to get a fastball at some point in the at-bat. He threw me a good slider for the first pitch and then came back with the fastball. I told myself to hit it hard and not miss it. I wasn't trying to hit a homer.
"I knew inside it was going to leave the yard, but I was also skeptical that it was actually a home run. When it left the park, I was just so excited."
NICK GONZALES WALK OFF GRAND SLAM!! THE MAN IS ON FIRE!!!— Greensboro Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) September 1, 2021
Gonzales, 22, was the Pirates' first-round draft pick, No. 7 overall, in 2020 out of New Mexico State. Four of the Pirates' top five prospects and seven of their top 15 are in Greensboro, and Gonzales ranks No. 5 in the farm system, according to MLBPipeline.com.
Gonzales has battled a shoulder injury, missing about a month. He is now hitting .303 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs in 66 games.
Gonazales hit three home runs – a grand slam, a three-run homer and a solo – in the Grasshoppers' 19-11 win over Asheville to close that series at McCormick Field. He went 4-for-7 and totaled eight runs batted in against the Tourists. The Hoppers were off Monday.
To recap Gonzales' last 12 at-bats:
Sunday
• First inning: Singled to center field, scored on Jared Triolo's double for a 1-0 lead.
• Third inning: Grounded out to third base.
• Fifth inning: Three-run home run, giving the Hoppers a 4-3 lead.
• Sixth inning: Grand slam home run, pushing the Hoppers to 9-4 advantage.
• Seventh inning: Solo home run, giving Greensboro a 15-5 lead.
• Eighth inning: Struck out swinging.
• Ninth inning: Popped out on the infield.
Tuesday
• First inning: Singled to left field to drive in Liover Peguero for a 1-0 lead.
• Third inning: Homered to left field on a full count, scoring Peguero and pushing the lead to 3-0.
• Fifth inning: Grounded into a forceout.
• Seventh inning: Grounded out to third.
• Ninth inning: Grand slam home run to left-center field, giving the Grasshoppers a 9-7 victory.
Gonzales totaled seven of his team's nine RBIs on Tuesday night and helped Greensboro overcome six home runs by the Renegades, including four in the fifth inning.
Gonzales homered in an 8-0 win over Asheville on Friday, going 1-for-5. In a 12-5 win on Saturday, he had two hits in six at-bats and scored twice.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.