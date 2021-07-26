Grasshoppers selling limited-edition 2020 team photos of empty seats, stadium

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers will release a limited number of 2020 team pictures for sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday to raise money the Babe and Yogi Scholarship Fund at the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine.

The photos are 11 inches by 14 inches, hand-numbered from 1 to 250, and illustrate the unique and unfortunate 2020 South Atlantic League baseball season that never was because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will sell for $30 each and will only be available initially by visiting the Hoppers Yard merchandise store at First National Bank Field. Should supplies last, the remaining pictures will be available for telephone orders starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Individuals are limited to purchasing one picture per person.

“2020 was a year like no other we have ever seen, and this photograph will serve as a reminder of that,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “This team picture is probably the only one ever produced that shows no players or coaches and has an empty stadium serving as a backdrop. This piece will serve as an eerie reminder of the world in 2020.”

The Babe and Yogi Scholarship Fund was established in2018 in memory of long-time bat and ball dogs Miss Babe Ruth and Master Yogi Berra and is awarded to veterinary students from Guilford County.

The Grasshoppers return home Tuesday for six games against the Winston-Salem Dash and follow that with another six-game series, Aug. 3-8 against the Hickory Crawdads. For tickets or more information, call 336-268-2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com

