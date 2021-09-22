 Skip to main content
Grasshoppers to play Bowling Green on Thursday; Game 1 postponed again
Grasshoppers to play Bowling Green on Thursday; Game 1 postponed again

Finally, the Greensboro Grasshoppers will get on the field on Thursday to play in the High-A East League championship series. No rain is in the forecast after Game 1 was postponed Wednesday night for a second time.

What

Bowling Green (Rays) vs. Greensboro (Pirates), best-of-five series

Schedule

Times EDT

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, First National Bank Field

Game 2: 1 p.m. Friday, First National Bank Field

Game 3: At Bowling Green

x-Game 4: At Bowling Green

x-Game 5: At Bowling Green

Dates and times for Games 3-5 to be announced

x-If necessary

Tickets

gsohoppers.com

General admission – $6 seniors, youth and military; $8 adults. Box – $9 seniors, youth, military; $11 adults. Premium – $10 seniors, youth and military; $12 adults.

