2012 Greensboro Grasshoppers' Austin Barnes earns a World Series ring

Fans of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball franchise can celebrate a world championship vicariously through the Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes.
Barnes and the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night to clinch the World Series in six games. Barnes becomes the third player, along with Jason Vargas and Chris Coghlan, to have worn a Grasshoppers uniform and earn a World Series championship ring.
"It is surreal... We had our hearts broken so many times. This group worked so hard."— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020
The man who caught the final out, Austin Barnes, joined @Ken_Rosenthal: pic.twitter.com/qRZxkDvqFp
Barnes caught Tuesday night in the 3-1 victory, and he snagged the final strike, a 96.7-mph fastball from Julio Urías past the Rays' Willy Adames, before the Dodgers began celebrating the franchise's first world championship since 1988.
"We've had our hearts broken so many times," Barnes told Fox after the game. "This group worked so hard. It's hard to explain. It's a ton of emotion."
Barnes played in 123 games during the Grasshoppers' 2012 season, batting .318 with 12 home runs and 65 runs batted in when Greensboro was a Marlins affiliate.
Barnes, in his third World Series with the Dodgers after losses to Houston in 2017 and Boston in 2018, also achieved an unusual feat in a Game 3 win Friday night. He joined Héctor López of the 1961 Yankees as the second player in history to produce a run-scoring sacrifice bunt and hit a home run in a Series game.
“That's a cool little stat,” Barnes said Friday night. “It's not easy to barrel the ball up against all these really good pitchers.”
Get you a man who can do both.— MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2020
Austin Barnes played small ball and long ball in Game 3.
(MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/l6MyE57HUb
In the 2020 Series, the Arizona State alum finished with two hits in 13 at-bats. The 30-year-old had two hits each in Dodgers postseason series wins over the Brewers, Padres and Braves.
Coghlan, who hit .325 with the 2007 Hoppers, played for the Cubs during their historic, drought-breaking World Series championship run in 2016.
And Vargas owns a world championship ring, although he didn't get to pitch in that season's Series.
Vargas, who pitched in the Greensboro franchise's final season as the Bats in 2004 at War Memorial Stadium, returned to the Gate City in 2005 and went 4-1 in five starts after the team moved to the downtown park and rebranded as the Grasshoppers. Vargas did become the first former Hopper to play in a World Series, pitching in 2014 for the Kansas City Royals in a loss to the San Francisco Giants in seven games. The Royals returned and won the Series in 2015 over the New York Mets, although Vargas' season was shut down that July because of an elbow injury.
