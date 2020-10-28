2012 Greensboro Grasshoppers' Austin Barnes earns a World Series ring

In the 2020 Series, the Arizona State alum finished with two hits in 13 at-bats. The 30-year-old had two hits each in Dodgers postseason series wins over the Brewers, Padres and Braves.

Coghlan, who hit .325 with the 2007 Hoppers, played for the Cubs during their historic, drought-breaking World Series championship run in 2016.

And Vargas owns a world championship ring, although he didn't get to pitch in that season's Series.

Vargas, who pitched in the Greensboro franchise's final season as the Bats in 2004 at War Memorial Stadium, returned to the Gate City in 2005 and went 4-1 in five starts after the team moved to the downtown park and rebranded as the Grasshoppers. Vargas did become the first former Hopper to play in a World Series, pitching in 2014 for the Kansas City Royals in a loss to the San Francisco Giants in seven games. The Royals returned and won the Series in 2015 over the New York Mets, although Vargas' season was shut down that July because of an elbow injury.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.