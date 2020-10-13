 Skip to main content
Grasshoppers mourn Miss Lou Lou Gehrig
Hoppers Lou Lou pick up (copy)

Greensboro Grasshoppers batdog Miss Lou Lou Gehrig picks up a bat at home plate during a game in August 2019. The black Labrador retriever died Monday night after a brief illness.

 Jeff Mills

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers have announced that Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the Labrador retriever who served as bat dog for eight seasons, died Monday night after a brief illness. She was 9 years old.

Lou Lou served alongside Miss Babe Ruth from 2012 through 2015, then by herself through the 2019 South Atlantic League baseball season. The Grasshoppers did not play this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a heart-breaking loss for our organization, our fans and the Greensboro community,” said Donald Moore, president and general manager of the Grasshoppers. “Lou Lou was adored by our fans and loved retrieving bats and balls. We are deeply saddened by her death.”

Lou Lou, her late aunt Babe and uncle Master Yogi Berra — all black Labrador retrievers — provided entertainment at Grasshoppers games for almost 14 years and created a unique minor-league baseball atmosphere at the ballpark. She is survived by her half-sister, Little Jackie Robinson, and mourned by the Grasshoppers' front office staff and the many fans she entertained through the years.

When Lou Lou was not working at the ballpark, she loved fetching her dad’s morning newspaper, playing frisbee at home or at her favorite spot, early mornings on the beach and being a very loving dog to her family, the South Atlantic League club said in a news release. "She had a heart of gold," the Hoppers added.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greensboro Grasshoppers Charities, c/o the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 South Greene Street, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27401. Funds from these donations will go toward a soon-to-be-unveiled memorial of all three Grasshoppers’ dogs at First National Bank Field.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

