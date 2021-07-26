 Skip to main content
Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash gear up for another series
Greensboro Grasshoppers VS Asheville Tourists

Greensboro Grasshopper's Matthew Fraizer scores a homerun against the Asheville Tourists in the fifth inning at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Greensboro Grasshoppers played their second game of against the Asheville Tourists during their ongoing series.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

A preview of the Greensboro Grasshopper’s homestand beginning Tuesday:

Opponent

Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox)

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thursday

6:30 p.m. Friday

6:30 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Tickets

$8 lawn, $11 outfield and $15 baselines in advance; available at wsdash.com

Notable

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are currently second in the High-A East League’s South Division at 29-43. The Winston-Salem Dash are last (44-28).

