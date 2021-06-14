Here's the schedule for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, other area teams this week

Here’s the information on this week’s series between the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash, as well as the schedule for other teams in the area.

Greensboro Grasshoppers at Winston-Salem Dash

Notable: The Dash come in on a four-game losing streak and is in fifth place with a 17-19 record in the seven-team High-A East League. ... The Grasshoppers are 20-16 and have won three in a row. They sit in second place behind Bowling Green and are 3.5 games behind. ... Earlier this month the two Triad teams played in Greensboro and the six-game series wound up 3-3.