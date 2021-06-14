 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's the schedule for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, other area teams this week
0 Comments

Here's the schedule for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, other area teams this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
grasshoppers web logo 051621

Here’s the information on this week’s series between the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash, as well as the schedule for other teams in the area. 

Greensboro Grasshoppers at Winston-Salem Dash

What: Six-game road trip, Minor League Baseball’s High-A East League.

Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: The Dash come in on a four-game losing streak and is in fifth place with a 17-19 record in the seven-team High-A East League. ... The Grasshoppers are 20-16 and have won three in a row. They sit in second place behind Bowling Green and are 3.5 games behind. ... Earlier this month the two Triad teams played in Greensboro and the six-game series wound up 3-3.

Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Information: wsdash.com and gsohoppers.com

High Point Rockers

What: Six-game homestand, independent Atlantic League

Opponents: Lexington (Tuesday-Thursday), South Maryland (Friday-Sunday).

Notable: The Rockers are 9-6 and sit a game behind Lexington in the South Division standings. 

Where: Truist Point, High Point. 

Information: highpointrockers.com.

HiToms

What: Four home games and two away games, Coastal Plain League team of college players.

When: Wednesday-Saturday.

Opponents: at Martinsville, 7 p.m. Wednesday; vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.  Thursday; doubleheader vs. Forest City, 5: 15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday; at Asheboro, 7:05 p.m. Saturday; vs. Martinsville.

Information: hitoms.com.

Carolina Disco Turkeys

What: Three-game road trip, independent team of college players.

When: Tuesday-Saturday.

Opponents: at Martinsville, 6 p.m. Tuesday; at Greensboro, TBA Thursday; at Boone, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Next homestand: Starts June 23.

Information: discoturkeys.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami Dolphins contract extensions since 2019

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News