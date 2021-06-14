Here's the schedule for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, other area teams this week

Here’s the information on this week’s series between the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash, as well as the schedule for other teams in the area.
Greensboro Grasshoppers at Winston-Salem Dash
What: Six-game road trip, Minor League Baseball’s High-A East League.
Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Notable: The Dash come in on a four-game losing streak and is in fifth place with a 17-19 record in the seven-team High-A East League. ... The Grasshoppers are 20-16 and have won three in a row. They sit in second place behind Bowling Green and are 3.5 games behind. ... Earlier this month the two Triad teams played in Greensboro and the six-game series wound up 3-3.
Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.
Information: wsdash.com and gsohoppers.com
High Point Rockers
What: Six-game homestand, independent Atlantic League
Opponents: Lexington (Tuesday-Thursday), South Maryland (Friday-Sunday).
Notable: The Rockers are 9-6 and sit a game behind Lexington in the South Division standings.
Where: Truist Point, High Point.
Information: highpointrockers.com.
HiToms
What: Four home games and two away games, Coastal Plain League team of college players.
When: Wednesday-Saturday.
Opponents: at Martinsville, 7 p.m. Wednesday; vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m. Thursday; doubleheader vs. Forest City, 5: 15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday; at Asheboro, 7:05 p.m. Saturday; vs. Martinsville.
Information: hitoms.com.
Carolina Disco Turkeys
What: Three-game road trip, independent team of college players.
When: Tuesday-Saturday.
Opponents: at Martinsville, 6 p.m. Tuesday; at Greensboro, TBA Thursday; at Boone, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Next homestand: Starts June 23.