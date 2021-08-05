Greensboro Aquatic Center adds championship events to schedule

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Aquatic Center, which is hosting the Speedo Summer Championships through Saturday, will be home to nine more championship events announced Thursday.

“This venue has played host to several successful national and regional meets, including the Toyota U.S. Open and the TYR Pro Swim Series competitions, which are vital experiences in the development of our swimmers from club swimming to the Olympic Team," USA Swimming president and CEO Tim Hinchey III said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing to stage world-class competitions in Greensboro as we embark on our next Olympic Quad.”