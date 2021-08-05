Greensboro Aquatic Center adds championship events to schedule

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Aquatic Center, which is hosting the Speedo Summer Championships through Saturday, will be home to nine more championship events announced Thursday.
The events, announced in conjunction with the facility's 10th anniversary:
• 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships, Dec. 17-19
• 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – East
• 2021 Toyota U.S. Open Championship
• 2022 and 2023 YMCA Long Course Championship
• 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 YMCA Short Course National Championship
“This venue has played host to several successful national and regional meets, including the Toyota U.S. Open and the TYR Pro Swim Series competitions, which are vital experiences in the development of our swimmers from club swimming to the Olympic Team," USA Swimming president and CEO Tim Hinchey III said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing to stage world-class competitions in Greensboro as we embark on our next Olympic Quad.”
The four-pool facility, which opened in August 2011, has hosted numerous USA Swimming, U.S Masters Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro, YMCA and NCAA national championship events.