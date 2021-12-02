Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman to retire

GREENSBORO – Susan Braman, the only manager of the Greensboro Aquatic Center in its 10-year history, will retire Dec. 31.
David Hoover, formerly the event manager, will be promoted to manager.
The Greensboro Coliseum Complex made the announcement on the second day of USA Swimming's Toyota U.S. Open, a meet that has attracted swim legend Katie Ledecky; Bobby Finke, who won two gold meals in Tokyo; Winston-Salem native and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kathleen Baker; 2016 Olympic gold medalist Leah Smith; and more of the sport's top performers to the facility.
Braman has overseen the hosting of six NCAA swimming and diving championships, seven ACC championships, nine YMCA national championships, the 2012 USA Synchro Olympic Trials and numerous USA Swimming and USA Diving national championship competitions.
“Susan’s expertise and dedication have been instrumental in establishing the GAC as the finest aquatic facility in the nation,” said Coliseum managing director Matt Brown said in a news release. “She has done a remarkable job hosting championship events that have generated millions in economic impact for our region, while simultaneously serving the myriad needs of our local community with a diverse array of programming.”
Behind USA Swimming's event, which continues through Saturday, the Aquatic Center will host Junior Winter Nationals Dec. 8-11, and U.S. Paralympics Swimming will visit for the first time Dec. 17-19.
The Aquatic Center expanded from its grand opening in 2011 by adding a 27,000-square-foot fourth pool in 2019, making it the largest indoor aquatic center in the country at 105,323 square feet.
According to the news release, nearly 8,300 second-graders from schools in Guilford County have gained water-safety skills in the Learn to Swim program.
“Susan has done a masterful job of meeting the intense demand for bookings, including meets, practice time for local teams and clubs, daily water fitness classes, specialty programming and the Learn to Swim program with Guilford County Schools,” Brown said in the news release.
Hoover was hired in 2012 as an event coordinator and has worked with the local swim community and with officials from USA Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro and YMCA of the USA.
In 2022, Braman will be a consultant, overseeing the Learn to Swim program with Guilford County Schools. In addition, Braman will advise in the Aquatic Center's hosting of the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships (March 9-12), YMCA Short Course National Championship (March 28-Apr. 1) and the Phillips 66 International Team Trials (Apr. 26-30).
“I am looking forward to retirement and slowing down, but the Learn to Swim program is close to my heart and I wanted to stay involved and help reach our goal of teaching every second-grade student in Guilford County life-saving water safety skills,” Braman said in the release.