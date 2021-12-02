Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman to retire

The Aquatic Center expanded from its grand opening in 2011 by adding a 27,000-square-foot fourth pool in 2019, making it the largest indoor aquatic center in the country at 105,323 square feet.

According to the news release, nearly 8,300 second-graders from schools in Guilford County have gained water-safety skills in the Learn to Swim program.

“Susan has done a masterful job of meeting the intense demand for bookings, including meets, practice time for local teams and clubs, daily water fitness classes, specialty programming and the Learn to Swim program with Guilford County Schools,” Brown said in the news release.

Hoover was hired in 2012 as an event coordinator and has worked with the local swim community and with officials from USA Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro and YMCA of the USA.

In 2022, Braman will be a consultant, overseeing the Learn to Swim program with Guilford County Schools. In addition, Braman will advise in the Aquatic Center's hosting of the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships (March 9-12), YMCA Short Course National Championship (March 28-Apr. 1) and the Phillips 66 International Team Trials (Apr. 26-30).

“I am looking forward to retirement and slowing down, but the Learn to Swim program is close to my heart and I wanted to stay involved and help reach our goal of teaching every second-grade student in Guilford County life-saving water safety skills,” Braman said in the release.