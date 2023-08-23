John Isner, the 6-foot, 10-inch tennis standout and Greensboro native who won the first two Winston-Salem Open tournaments and who climbed to as high as eighth in the world tennis rankings, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“There comes a time in every athlete’s career that they have to decide to hang it up. For me, that time is now,” Isner said in a social media post. “I didn’t come at this decision lightly, but I feel it is the right way to go.”

Isner said the U.S. Open, which starts next week, will be his last tournament.

“ ... And I can’t think of a better way to go out than competing in New York City,” Isner said in a statement posted to social media. “I have participated in the U.S. Open for each of the 17 years of my career and I’m looking forward playing my last match in front of the American fans in Flushing Meadows.”

A wrist injury knocked Isner out of the U.S. Open and brought his 2022 season to an end. He said after withdrawing that he fell and broke his right wrist.

Highlights of his career include playing in the longest match in the history of the sport. Spanning three days at Wimbledon in 2010, Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut of France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 7-6, 70-68. At the time of that match, there was no fifth-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon, a rule that since has been changed.

Isner, a graduate of Page High School, has won 16 singles titles and been a part of eight doubles championships in his 16-year professional career, during which he has amassed winnings of more than $21 million and won 479 matches. His 13,960 career aces rank No. 1 in ATP history. He lost last week in a first-round match in Cincinnati.

“Of course, there are countless matches I wish I could have back,” he said. “but I am proud of what I was able to accomplish. The journey was nothing short of incredible.”