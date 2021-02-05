Greensboro College men fall to Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER —Greensboro College's Bradley Pierce scored a career-high 24 points, but the Pride dropped a Friday afternoon USA South men's basketball game to Pfeiffer 99-78.

Greensboro College fell to 4-9 overall and 1-4 in USA South games.

The Pride shot 52.5% from the field, including seven-for 23 (30.4%) from 3-point range. Pfeiffer shot 47.9% from the field, including 14-for34 (41.2%) from the perimeter.

Jamaal David led the Falcons with 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Sean Scott added 18 points on five-for-six shooting.

The Pride and the Falcons face off against Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hanes Gym for the second game in the team's home-and-home USA South series.