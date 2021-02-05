 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro College men fall to Pfeiffer
1 comment

Greensboro College men fall to Pfeiffer

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

MISENHEIMER —Greensboro College's Bradley Pierce scored a career-high 24 points, but the Pride dropped a Friday afternoon USA South men's basketball game to Pfeiffer 99-78.

Greensboro College fell to 4-9 overall and 1-4 in USA South games.

The Pride shot 52.5% from the field, including seven-for 23 (30.4%) from 3-point range. Pfeiffer shot 47.9% from the field, including 14-for34 (41.2%) from the perimeter.

Jamaal David led the Falcons with 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Sean Scott added 18 points on five-for-six shooting.

The Pride and the Falcons face off against Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hanes Gym for the second game in the team's home-and-home USA South series.

1 comment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News