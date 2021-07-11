Greensboro Community Swim Association City Championships: Hamilton Lakes wins team title

Greensboro Community Swim Association
City Championships
Saturday's results
Final team standings
Hamilton Lakes 3,529.50
Sherwood 3,421
Friendly 2,891.50
Henson Forest 2,868
Lake Jeanette 2,436.50
Bur-Mil 2,167
Green Valley 1,845
Oak Ridge 1,636
Ridgewood 1,550
Cardinal 1,494
High Point Elks 1,469
Greensboro Elks 1,405
Starmount Forest CC 1,399
Grandover 1,367
Pinetop 1,320.50
Greensboro CC 1,070.50
Southeast 954
Forest Oaks 336
Sedgefield 35
Individual results
Butterfly: G 8U 25 Abraham, Kendall 17.92; Montana, Maddie 18.00; Ngyuen, Christine 18.54; B 8U 25 Powell, Oren 17.61; Biggs, Roman 18.52; Netherton, William 18.61; G 9-10 50 Holmes, Kylie Grace 33.27; Mutanuka, Amiah 33.57; Kilby, Mia 33.94; B 9-10 50 Dickenson, Anderson 34.09; Borden, Max 34.48; Fortson, Tyler 36.27; G 11-12 50 Ramseur, Riley 27.29; McMasters, Sophie 28.78; Vest, Sadie 28.86; B 11-12 50 Cooper, Leo 27.59; Cooper, Alex 27.64; Anderson, Olalere 27.82; G 13-14 50 Ramseur, Reece 26.08R; Bourn, Brooke 26.77; Schell, Gabbie; B 13-14 50 Crowell, Maverick 24.09; Jones, Griffin 24.78; Gaylord, Timothy 25.25; G 15-19 50 Schoppa, Maura 25.42; Willett, Riley 25.95; Cruz, Agnes 26.97; B 15-19 50 Rock, Noah 23.59; Brooks, Jason 23.79; Edwards, Johnny 23.82.
Freestyle: G 8U 25 Todd, Lilly 16.92; Brundage, Taylor 17.03; Fisher, Ella Kate 17.50; B 8U 25 Hinkle, Meisky; Everhart, Oliver; Biggs, Roman; G 9-10 50 Mutanuka, Amiah 29.47; McDonald, Mallory 31.60; Coyne, Morgan 31.80; B 9-10 50 Leubuscher, Oliver 30.85; Magrini, Blake 30.88; Fortson, Tyler 31.18; G 11-12 50 Ramseur, Riley 25.24R; Gill, Anna Katherine 25.59; Henderon, Catelyn 26.44; B 11-12 50 Duggins, Mason 25.18; Cooper, Alex 25.93; Rossato, Finley 26.24; G 13-14 50 Ramseur, Reece 25.04; Wehe, Naomi 25.51; Pettie, Jillian 26.39; B 13-14 50 Smelzer, Albert 21.54R; Schilling, Christopher 21.89R; Crowell, Maverick 23.00; G 15-19 50 Schoppa, Maura 23.78R; Willett, Riley 24.35; Hunt, Ellie 24.58; B 15-19 50 Womble, Ethan 21.12; Tars, Robert 21.31; Harris, Dax 21.46.
100 individual medley: Braden, Evelyn 1:13.86; Willis, Mary Elizabeth 1:17.58; Gann, Madison 1:20.75; B 9-10 Nunn, Bo 1:18.79; Borden, Max 1:20.79; Tobin, Asher 1:22.44; G 11-12 Gill, Anna Katherine 1:02.60; Liu, Reina 1:02.95; Vest, Sadie 1:05.79; B 11-12 Duggins, Mason 1:03.95; Dickenson, Trey 1:04.79; Lackey, Baxter 1:07.30; G 13-14 Schell, Gabbie 1:02.36; Ramseur, Reece 1:02.46; Bourn Brooke 1:02.64; B 13-14 Jones, Griffin 55.03; Covington, Bailey 55.26; Schilling, Christopher 55.36; G 15-19 McConigal, Maeren 58.64; Willett, Riley 59.89; Brooks, Alexandria, Brooks 1:02.73; B 15-19 Keaney, Reilly 53.02; Harris, Dax 53.88; Maycock, Julian 53.99.
Freestyle relay: G 8U 100 SW 1:12.72; OR 1:13.63; FR 1:19.20; B 8U 100 HL 1:07.75; SW 1:10.73; HPE 1:15.33; G 9-10 200 HF 2:10.35; SFCC 2:14.51; SW 2:17.78; B 9-10 200 HF 2:11.13; HL 2:11.24; LJST 2:12.70 G 11-12 200 SW 1:49.72; BUR 1:54.68; HF 1:55.19; B 11-12 200 HL 1:46.67; SW 1:52.94; HPE 1:55.41 G 13-14 200 FR 1:44.96; SW 1:47.28; LJ 1:48.51; B 13-14 200 SW 1:31.90R; FR 1:39.29; HL 1:39.43; G 15-19 200 BUR 1:40.44; PT 1:40.89; HL 1:45.86; B 15-19 200 HL 1:25.84; LJ 1:27.59; HF 1:28.3.