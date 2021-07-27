Greensboro Day grad Tamera Thorpe to take over girls basketball program

GREENSBORO — Former Greensboro Day standout Tamera Thorpe has been named the Bengals' girls basketball coach after serving as an assistant last season.
Thorpe takes over a program that finished 16-6 in 2020-21, was co-champion of the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference (PTAC) and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals under Chris Brewington. The Bengals are expected to have eight players back from that squad.
“I’m blessed to have this opportunity!" Thorpe said in a news release. "It feels great to be back on my old stomping ground, except this time as a head coach. I’m most looking forward to mentoring and working with each player to build them into a complete student-athlete as they navigate the unpredictable college recruiting process. I’m excited to be working side-by-side with (assistant) coach Vanessa Johnson. We’re eager to move forward and start building a strong girls basketball program.”
Thorpe is a 2015 GDS graduate and a 2019 graduate of the University of North Georgia. She will complete work toward her master’s in management of aging services next month from the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
Thorpe holds numerous GDS records, including most points scored in a game (38), most field goals made in a game (14), most free throws made in a game (14) and most 3-point shots made in a game (5). She also holds the record for points scored in a season (568) and is Greensboro Day’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls) with 2,248 points. While a Bengal, Thorpe also was a member of the track and field team and was part of the school-record 4x100 relay team in 2013. GDS retired her No. 15 jersey on Dec. 13, 2019, making her the first girls basketball player so honored.
Thorpe began her college basketball career at USC-Upstate, where she played three seasons with the Spartans. She transferred to North Georgia for her senior season and was named a 2018-19 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll Bronze Scholar. Following her playing career, Thorpe spent one season as a graduate assistant at North Georgia.
