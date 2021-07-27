Greensboro Day grad Tamera Thorpe to take over girls basketball program

GREENSBORO — Former Greensboro Day standout Tamera Thorpe has been named the Bengals' girls basketball coach after serving as an assistant last season.

Thorpe takes over a program that finished 16-6 in 2020-21, was co-champion of the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference (PTAC) and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals under Chris Brewington. The Bengals are expected to have eight players back from that squad.

“I’m blessed to have this opportunity!" Thorpe said in a news release. "It feels great to be back on my old stomping ground, except this time as a head coach. I’m most looking forward to mentoring and working with each player to build them into a complete student-athlete as they navigate the unpredictable college recruiting process. I’m excited to be working side-by-side with (assistant) coach Vanessa Johnson. We’re eager to move forward and start building a strong girls basketball program.”

Thorpe is a 2015 GDS graduate and a 2019 graduate of the University of North Georgia. She will complete work toward her master’s in management of aging services next month from the University of Massachusetts-Boston.