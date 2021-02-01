Greensboro Day's Freddy Johnson gets his 1,100th win

What do you still want to accomplish as a coach?

“My key thing as a coach now is that it’s important to reach out to young coaches and try to help them like (former Page coach) Mac Morris did for me when I came along. Mac spent a lot of time teaching me the ins and outs of basketball and even more about other issues off the court. … I’ve made an effort to reach out to younger coaches and try to help them and be someone they can bounce things off.”

How does this season’s team compare to some of your past squads?

“We have more new kids that have joined the team this year than ever. The tough thing, like the college programs talk about, is that we didn’t have any time with them during the summer and the fall was so hit-and-miss that getting them to jell early was a little bit difficult. But they are a great bunch of kids. We talk about as a coaching staff all the time how lucky we are to be going through what we’re going through this year with the virus to have such great kids to work with every day.”

What has it been like coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic?