Greensboro Day's Freddy Johnson: 'We're losing one of the greatest coaches ever in the sport'

GREENSBORO — The winningest high school basketball coach in North Carolina history didn’t see it coming. The news that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will retire from coaching after this season “surprised” Greensboro Day’s Freddy Johnson.

But more than that, it saddened him.

“We already lost one great coach in North Carolina,” Johnson said Wednesday, referring to North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ retirement barely two months earlier, “and now we’re losing one of the greatest coaches ever in the sport.”

Johnson has had a long relationship with Williams, and he’s known Krzyzewski since the college game’s all-time leader in victories took over at Duke in 1980. He worked camps with Krzyzewski and always appreciated the fact that “he’d spend time with us talking basketball until everybody was ready to go to bed at night.”

Johnson learned a lot from the Duke coach, but the biggest thing he learned was to never stop learning, never stop adapting.

“He had the ability to change with the game,” Johnson said. “A lot of us don’t do a good job with that. He kind of taught me how important it was to change. Different players, different eras, different decades, I’ve been able to do the same thing.”