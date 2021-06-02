Greensboro Day's Freddy Johnson: 'We're losing one of the greatest coaches ever in the sport'

GREENSBORO — The winningest high school basketball coach in North Carolina history didn’t see it coming. The news that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will retire from coaching after this season “surprised” Greensboro Day’s Freddy Johnson.
But more than that, it saddened him.
“We already lost one great coach in North Carolina,” Johnson said Wednesday, referring to North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ retirement barely two months earlier, “and now we’re losing one of the greatest coaches ever in the sport.”
Johnson has had a long relationship with Williams, and he’s known Krzyzewski since the college game’s all-time leader in victories took over at Duke in 1980. He worked camps with Krzyzewski and always appreciated the fact that “he’d spend time with us talking basketball until everybody was ready to go to bed at night.”
Johnson learned a lot from the Duke coach, but the biggest thing he learned was to never stop learning, never stop adapting.
“He had the ability to change with the game,” Johnson said. “A lot of us don’t do a good job with that. He kind of taught me how important it was to change. Different players, different eras, different decades, I’ve been able to do the same thing.”
Along the way, Johnson has won state championships and coached numerous future college players. In 2020, he received the prestigious Morgan Wootten Award for lifetime achievement in coaching high school basketball from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. One of the first people to call Johnson to congratulate him was Mike Krzyzewski.
Now, Krzyzewski has decided to walk away from coaching after one final season.
“I really thought he would stay on for a couple more years,” Johnson said, “but with the way college basketball is going with all the transfers where players can leave and be immediately eligible, it’s probably going to drive a lot of coaches out of coaching. It’s changed the game.”
With the transfer portal, one-and-done players and other changes fundamentally altering the sport, Johnson believes one man is uniquely qualified to bridge the divide between college basketball and the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski.
“The NCAA needs a spokesman like Coach K to lead the coaches and the athletics directors like the NBA has its commissioner,” Johnson said. “I would love for Coach K to step into the role of leading college coaches and working with the NBA to come up with a better system.”
It’s a big ask, even for someone who has developed numerous NBA players as a college coach and guided men’s U.S. Olympic basketball teams made up of NBA stars to three gold medals. But it’s the kind of challenge Krzyzewski has always relished.
“He’s given so much back to the game,” Johnson said. “We just need him to give a little more back and get us to a better place.”
