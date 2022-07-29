Greensboro Day's Jaydon Young picks Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO — Jaydon Young has been playing high-level basketball all summer, and now the rising senior at Greensboro Day can enjoy the game a little bit more because he knows where he’ll be playing in college.

Young announced Friday evening that he plans to play at Virginia Tech, which won its first ACC Tournament championship earlier this year.

Young said he chose the Hokies “because they’ve been recruiting me since I was going into my sophomore year. I got to learn a lot about them and they took the time to learn about me and my family. I just felt like it was the right fit for me. The system is very similar to GDS and won’t be that difficult a transition for me.”

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard, Young plays a physical style that allows him to get into the paint and score, but he also can hit from 3-point range. As a junior, he averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for a balanced Greensboro Day team that went 32-4 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game. He was named the HSXtra.com and JournalNow.com NCISAA/charter schools player of the year.

“Virginia Tech is a great academic fit for him and a really good basketball fit for him,” said Greensboro Day coach Freddy Johnson, who added, “(Hokies head coach) Mike Young is first class.”

Jaydon Young spent the summer playing for Greensboro Day in some team events and competing on the prestigious Nike EYBL circuit for Chris Paul’s Team CP3. Now that he has become the second member of the Hokies’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Etowah (Ga.) point guard Brandon Rechsteiner, Young can breathe a sigh of relief.

“It feels like a weight’s been lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “I feel like I can go out and play, be myself and not have to worry about people in the crowd watching me and feeling like I have to hit every single shot. I can just go out and play and everything will be fun now.”

That doesn’t mean Young is going to slack off. That’s not who he is, and that’s not the kind of program Johnson has built at Greensboro Day.

“They’re getting a complete basketball player who will do anything he’s asked to do,” said Johnson, the winningest coach in North Carolina high school basketball history. “Since he’s been a freshman at the Day School he’s played so many different roles for us.”

Young says the role Virginia Tech expects him to play is “as a combo guard playing with the ball in my hands as well as off the ball. I take on the challenge of guarding the best players in high school and I plan on doing the same in college.”

A 247Sports three-star recruit, Young was rated the No. 11 player in North Carolina and No. 37 shooting guard in the country by that website. He also had scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Elon, N.C. A&T, Texas A&M, UNCG and Western Carolina, among others.

Before he heads to Blacksburg, Young said, he wants “to get a little quicker and definitely make sure I’m handling the ball more. I also want to make sure I keep my shot in tune and continue to work on getting to the basket. I want everything to be tight by the time I get there.”

Before that happens, he’ll help Greensboro Day make a run at its 12th NCISAA state championship.

“GDS, I love it!” Young said. “I feel like we’ve been close every year, and this is my last year, so I definitely have to get a ring.”