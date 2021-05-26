Greensboro golfer Gordon Johnson beats big odds for a unique feat on the golf course

Gordon Johnson said he pondered buying lottery tickets.
Told that the odds of what he achieved on the Players Course at Bryan Park – not one but two holes in one in the same round – stood at 67 million to 1, he thought again.
"Wow! Maybe I should've gone and bought several lottery tickets," he said.
Johnson, 68, a Greensboro resident and a retired sales manager in heavy equipment, holed two of his tee shots on par-3 holes Wednesday. Johnson used a 9-iron to ace No. 5 from 142 yards, then he hit a 5-iron perfectly on the 171-yard 17th hole. George Hannaum and Chip Beard played in the threesome with Johnson.
"I'm just an occasional golfer," Johnson said, although he finished with a 2-over-74. "I play once or twice a month with the buddies. I used to play a lot of golf; now it's more just getting out and having fun with the guys."
Johnson saw the first ace go in; Beard, who once aced the same hole, didn't.
"Since you didn't see the first one," Johnson told him at 17, "I figured I had to do it again."
As is tradition with holes in one, Johnson put himself on the hook for drinks for his playing partners, which included Hannaum and Beard as part of a 12-player outing.
"All of us are senior golfers; I don't think too many of us make a habit of drinking during the day," he said. "I got off pretty light, actually."
Johnson says he remembers hearing of a golfer achieve the feat in Greensboro years ago.
"That's the damnedest thing I've ever seen," he said, recalling his thoughts at the time.
"Now I can believe it."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
