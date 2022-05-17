Greensboro Grasshoppers at home this week to face Bowling Green; High Point Rockers, Winston-Salem Dash have home series

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are home for a six-game series this week, while the High Point Rockers and Winston-Salem Dash also have home games scheduled Tuesday-Sunday. A preview:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Bowling Green (Rays)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Schedule

11 a.m. Tuesday (school students; not open to the public)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Record

14-18, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 24-7, leads

Notable

C Henry Davis, the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect, earned a promotion to Class AA Altoona last week. Davis led the Grasshoppers with a .341 batting average, good for No. 4 in the South Atlantic League.

CF Matt Gorski is No. 3 in the league with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Hudson Head, the Pirates’ No. 22 prospect, has hits in nine of his last 10 games, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com. Head has reached base in 15 of his last 16 games.

3B Jacob Gonzalez moved up to Greensboro last week from Low-A Bradenton. Gonzalez has hits in all five games since joining the Hoppers on Tuesday, going 12-for-19 (.632) with three home runs and seven RBIs, according to GSOHoppers.com.

The Hot Rods (20-12) lead the South Division of the South Atlantic League.

Hot Rods RHP Seth Johnson (0-1, 2.86) is the Rays’ No. 8 prospect. The junior college shortstop transferred to Campbell and was the No. 40 overall selection in the 2019 draft. Johnson has 30 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Greensboro split a six-game series last week against Hickory (Rangers).

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

<&rule>

High Point Rockers

<&rdpStrong>Opponents</&rdpStrong>

Lexington (Tuesday-Thursday), Staten Island (Friday-Sunday)

<&rdpStrong>Stadium</&rdpStrong>

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

<&rdpStrong>Schedule</&rdpStrong>

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

4:05 p.m. Sunday

<&rdpStrong>Record</&rdpStrong>

15-7, second place in South Division of Atlantic League; Gastonia (15-5) led going into a doubleheader against Staten Island

<&rdpStrong>Notable</&rdpStrong>

High Point’s pitching staff leads the Atlantic League with a 2.38 earned run average.

</&rdp>

The Rockers are tied for the league lead with 24 home runs.

</&rdp>

Ben Aklinski leads the league with nine doubles and is second in the league with 14 extra-base hits.

</&rdp>

Staten Island’s Kelsie Whitmore is the only female playing in a professional baseball league. She is 0-for-2 through five games after play Sunday, and she has pitched one inning, allowing three hits, two walks, a hit batsman and six earned runs.

</&rdp>

The Rockers won two of three games at Long Island during the weekend.

</&rdp>

<&rdpStrong>Tickets</&rdpStrong>

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

<&rdpStrong>Information</&rdpStrong>

<&rule>

Winston-Salem Dash

<&rdpStrong>Opponent</&rdpStrong>

Asheville (Astros)

<&rdpStrong>Stadium</&rdpStrong>

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

<&rdpStrong>Schedule</&rdpStrong>

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

<&rdpStrong>Record</&rdpStrong>

16-16, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green (Rays), 20-12, leads

<&rdpStrong>Notable</&rdpStrong>

Tourists OF Colin Barber is the Astros’ No. 6 prospect. He is hitting .240 after a three-hit game Sunday.

</&rdp>

The Dash lost the first five games of the series at Rome (Braves) before winning 5-1 Sunday.

</&rdp>

RHP Sean Burke, who was 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA (31 Ks in 28.0 IP), for the Dash, was promoted last week to Class AA Birmingham.

</&rdp>

OF Duke Ellis leads the Dash with a .348 batting average and is No. 3 in the South Alantic League.

</&rdp>

Dash OF Oscar Colas, the White Sox’ No. 2 prospect, is hitting .312 and was actived Sunday from the seven-day injury list.

</&rdp>

<&rdpStrong>Tickets (advance)</&rdpStrong>

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

<&rdpStrong>Parking</&rdpStrong>

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

<&rdpStrong>Information</&rdpStrong>