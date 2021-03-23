Greensboro Grasshoppers fans, living on a prayer, are halfway there

“I definitely noticed it,” Johnson said. “This make our day and it means that COVID numbers are going in the right direction, so this is all positive as far as the Winston-Salem Dash is concerned.”

Truist Stadium will be able to host 3,268 fans with the new guidelines, Johnson said.

“We have 43 days until our opener (7 p.m. May 4 against Rome), and now we can really gear toward the opening day and beyond,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that the Dash announced game times for its home games this week, and now the marketing staff will be able to sell more ticket packages for later in the season.

“It’s been a long 18 months but there just seems to be more good news of late, so we’re excited about baseball here in Winston-Salem this spring and into the summer months,” Johnson said.

The High Point Rockers, who will play in baseball's Atlantic League, are scheduled to welcome fans back to Truist Point on June 1 for their home opener.

Meanwhile, Saturday nights at Winston-Salem's Bowman Gray Stadium draw some of the Triad's largest pro sports crowds.