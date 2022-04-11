Greensboro Grasshoppers' Henry Davis getting his first go-around as a top Pirates prospect

GREENSBORO – Regular doses of scrutiny haven’t bothered Henry Davis.

So as he receives attention as a catcher with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, that’s all fine with him.

After all, it comes with the territory.

“I try to embrace it the best I can,” Davis said. “And by embrace it, I mean to put it in the rearview mirror. It’s there, but it’s not really the focus.”

The emphasis for Davis, 22, is making regular strides on an upward path through the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was the No. 1 overall selection in last summer’s amateur draft, so there’s clout associated with this South Atlantic League player.

How long he remains with the Grasshoppers already has been a topic of conversation for some observers of the Pirates organization.

While he’s here, he’s determined to make the most of it.

“It’s really just a privilege to play baseball,” said Davis, whose team will open a six-game series at Winston-Salem on Tuesday night. “I wanted this to be my job. Trying to keep perspective, I think it’s very easy because it’s the best job in the world.”

First-year Grasshoppers manager Callix Crabbe is in charge of overseeing one of Pittsburgh’s top prospects.

“We have a plan, for sure,” Crabbe said. “The expectations are that development is paramount for somebody like Henry, but really for all of the players here.”

Davis, who’s from Bedford, N.Y., was drafted after his third season with the University of Louisville. A brief stopover in the Florida Complex League came before making the quick rise to the Grasshoppers last year. In his first plate appearance for Greensboro, he tripled in an August game in Winston-Salem.

But his playing time with the Grasshoppers lasted just six games because of a strained oblique.

So this assignment with Greensboro isn’t so much a do-over as a more regular introduction.

This is lining up as Davis’ first full go-around at the pro level – and for all practical purposes, if it all works out, it will be the first time in a few years that he experiences the rhythm of a normal season.

He was off to a strong start in 2020 as a Louisville sophomore when the season was shut down in mid-March, though that was enough to heightened interest from pro scouts. The 2021 college season had numerous interruptions and twists.

All this while Davis’ stock was rising to the level where he was a much-evaluated player last spring.

“It was challenging,” he said. “There was a big gap when there wasn’t baseball. Now it’s here. It’s back.”

Davis rapped a single in each of the first three Greensboro games during the weekend, knocking in a total of three runs. Now it’s back to Winston-Salem, where he first wore a Grasshoppers uniform.

“I really trust all the preparation we put in as a team,” Davis said. “We expect success, but it’s not always going to happen.”

Crabbe, a former major league infielder, is a newcomer to the Pirates system. He spoke with Davis shortly after accepting the job to join the Pirates organization in the offseason, aiming to forge a connection.

“Obviously, he’s a key piece to the Pirates’ future,” Crabbe said. “He actually functions like a second lieutenant for me. He has the eyes to see the game in that way. He has a knack for that.”

Crabbe’s immediate impression was that Davis is an extremely structured player with a clear purpose.

It probably doesn’t hurt that his stout 6-foot-2 frame just about screams “catcher” at first glance.

“Strong dude,” Crabbe said. “Strong as a bull.”

Yet that’s not to dismiss the mental side. It’s clear that Davis takes the initiative to bond with teammates and collaborate with the pitching staff.

“I’m forming great relationships already,” Davis said. “We all plan to be playing with each other for a long time.”

For Crabbe, there’s the chore of finding enough opportunities for Davis and catching prospects Endy Rodriguez and Abrahan Gutierrez.

“It’s a tricky dynamic to navigate for three catchers,” Crabbe said. “It makes my job more entertaining having three quality catchers.”

Ideally, there will be some movement in Pittsburgh’s organization among catchers. That could involve Davis.

“Some expected that he could start here or perform in a particular way in spring training and maybe start at Double-A,” Crabbe said. “My job is to help him develop.”

Grasshoppers fans might want to relish the time that Davis plays at First National Bank Field; the Hoppers return April 19. And it’s OK if many eyes naturally turn in his direction.

“I don’t know if it’s good or bad,” he said. “It’s there and it’s never going to change. When we get to Pittsburgh, it’s only going to increase, so I’m going to embrace it.”