Greensboro Grasshoppers, High Point Rockers are on the road this week

The Triad’s three professional baseball teams are playing all of their games away from home this week. An update:
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Opponent
At Asheville (Astros)
Schedule
6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
6:05 p.m. Saturday
1:05 p.m. Sunday
Record
17-21, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 26-11, leads
Notable
Matt Gorski’s third home run Sunday, in the bottom of the ninth inning, was the game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Bowling Green and gave him eight homers during the six-game series against the Rays affiliate.
Gorski is 11-for-28 (.393) with nine home runs and 12 RBIs in his last seven games, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com.
People are also reading…
Gorski ranks first in home runs (17), extra-base hits (22), RBIs (37), runs scored (34), slugging percentage (.754), OPS (1.131) and games played (37).
The Grasshoppers split the six-game series.
Greensboro will return home to host a six-game against against Wilmington (Nationals) beginning May 31.
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255
High Point Rockers
Opponents
At Charleston (Tuesday-Thursday), at Staten Island (Friday-Sunday)
Record
20-8, first place in South Division of Atlantic League; Gastonia (19-8) trails
Notable
The Rockers had a strong week, winning five of six games including five straight to end the week.
The Rockers, who won five of six last week, swept three games from Staten Island, all in the last at-bat.
The Rockers’ next home game is Tuesday, May 31 as they start a six-game homestand with the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000
Winston-Salem Dash
Opponent
At Hickory (Rangers)
Schedule
5 p.m. Tuesday (DH)
6 p.m. Wednesday
11 a.m. Thursday
7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
3 p.m. Sunday
Record
19-19, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green (Rays), 23-15, leads
Notable
The Dash split a six-game series with Asheville, winning 11-10 in 10 innings Sunday. The Dash trailed 8-2 in the eighth inning and 10-8 in the 10th inning, but Oscar Colas’ game-winning hit salvaged the split for Winston-Salem.
The Dash last week picked up LHP Luis Moncada, 2B Alsander Womack and RHP Everhett Hazelwood from Kannapolis.
The Dash’s next home series will be against Greenville (Red Sox), beginning at 7 p.m. May 31.
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287