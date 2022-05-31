Greensboro Grasshoppers, High Point Rockers at home this week

The Triad’s three pro baseball teams all have home series this week. A guide:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Wilmington (Nationals)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Noon Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Record

20-24; tied with Hudson Valley (Yankees) for third place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 31-12, leads

Notable

Matt Gorski was assigned to Class AA Altoona last week. Gorski hit .294 with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs in 37 games with Greensboro. SS Claudio Finol also moved up to Altoona. The Curve has sent OF Fabricio Macias to Greensboro on a rehab assignment.

The Grasshoppers will play at Winston-Salem (White Sox) June 7-12 and their next homestand will be against Hudson Valley (Yankees) June 14-19.

The Hoppers split six games last week at Asheville (Astros).

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

High Point Rockers

Opponents Charleston (Tuesday-Thursday), Gastonia (Friday-Sunday)

Stadium Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Schedule 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

4:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

25-8, first place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 23-10, trails

Notable

The Rockers have won 10 games in a row, a franchise record, after a doubleheader sweep of Staten Island.

</&rdp>

Charleston has won its last two games, and Gastonia has won three straight.

</&rdp>

The Rockers lead the league with a .270 batting average through Sunday’s games. They’re third in home runs (34) and runs (184).

</&rdp>

High Point is also first in team ERA (2.72), with just 87 earned runs allowed (20 fewer than any other team).

</&rdp>

The Rockers’ next home games will be a three-game series against Long Island June 14-16.

</&rdp>

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

Greenville (Red Sox)

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

Record

21-24, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green (Rays), 27-17, leads

Notable

The homestand is the first of two in a row. Greensboro (Pirates) will visit June 7-12.

</&rdp>

Lost five of seven at Hickory (Rangers), including the games Saturday and Sunday.

</&rdp>

LHP Fraser Ellard was promoted to Class AA Birmingham last week, and RHP Zach Cable has been sent to Low-A Kannapolis. The Dash has added LHP Garrett Schoenle, C Ivan Gonzalez and C Keegan Fish from Kannapolis.

</&rdp>

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information

More baseball HiToms

Coastal Plain League, college players

Home games at Finch Field, Thomasville

Wednesday: At Asheboro, 7

Thursday: At Martinsville, 7

Friday: Peninsula, 6:30

Saturday: Holly Springs, 6

Sunday: Wilson (DH), 4

Carolina Disco Turkeys

All-American Amateur Baseball Association, college players

Saturday: Owls (Forbush HS, East Bend), 6:30

Sunday: Cardinals (Forbush HS, East Bend), 1