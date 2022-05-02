Greensboro Grasshoppers, High Point Rockers at home this week

Baseball fans, this is your week. The Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash and High Point Rockers will all play games in the Triad. A preview:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Asheville (Astros)

When

11 a.m. Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Where

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Notable

• The Hoppers, on Mother's Day on Sunday, are hosting an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, including eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, fruit, hot dogs, cookies, sweet tea and lemonade for $30 per person, which includes a party deck game ticket. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Friday.

• Tickets are not available to the public for Tuesday's game, which is for school students only.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

High Point Rockers

Opponent

Long Island

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Notable

• The Rockers went 5-1 during the past week, sweeping a three-game series from Lancaster and taking two of three from Charleston. The Rockers are 7-3 and in second place in the Atlantic League South Division.

• The Rockers continue a 13-game homestand with Long Island, then travel to York for their first road trip Friday-Sunday.

• Former MLB pitcher Brady Lail is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA, the second-best ERA in the league, for the Rockers.

• OF Quincy Latimore and 1B-3B Zander Wiel are tied for third in the Atlantic League with four home runs apiece.

• Ben Aklinski is third in the Atlantic League with a .393 batting average and third in on-base percentage at .553.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

Hickory (Rangers)

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information