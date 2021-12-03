Greensboro Grasshoppers honored as top Class A organization

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers have been selected as the Class A winner of an award recognizing the franchise's excellence in the business of minor-league baseball.

The Bob Freitas Award, named in honor of a longtime minor-league ambassador, recognizes attendance, long-term stability, and commitment to the community. The Frietas Award is Greensboro's second, following the 2008 honor.

“The Bob Freitas Award is one of the most prestigious awards in Minor League Baseball and we are honored and humbled to win this award again,” Grasshoppers president and general manager Donald Moore said in a news release. “It is a tribute to the tremendous support we have received from our community and our staff’s dedication to making First National Bank Field an outstanding venue.”

The Grasshoppers drew 225,905 fans in 2021 despite a shortened season and initial attendance restrictions because of COVID-19. The franchise ranked four in attendance among 60 Class A teams. Greensboro will open the 2022 season at home April 8 against the world champion Atlanta Braves' Rome affiliate.