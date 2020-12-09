Greensboro Grasshoppers invited to move to High A, could join Winston-Salem in new baseball minor league

Fayetteville (Astros): Will continue its affiliation but drops from the High A Carolina to Low A.

Hickory (Rangers): The Crawdads, of the South Atlantic League, will become a High A franchise and would seem a natural to be a part of a league that includes Asheville, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Kannapolis (White Sox): The 2020 South Atlantic League member will remain Low A and continue its White Sox affiliation.

What they're saying

“We are pleased to have received the invitation, and we hope that the terms are acceptable. Once we receive the full details, we’ll be evaluating the proposal carefully to assure that it works for the team, the fans and the community before formally accepting.” – Donald Moore, Grasshoppers president and general manager, in a statement.

"We need some time to review the details as we receive them from the White Sox and decide if the terms are acceptable. But we're very excited to have received the invitation." – CJ Johnson, Dash president and general manager.

"There's been professional baseball in Winston since 1905. It's a rich legacy, and we look forward to having that legacy continue at Truist Stadium for many, many years." – Johnson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.