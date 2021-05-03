Greensboro Grasshoppers preview: Season opens Tuesday night, Pirates sending key prospects

• RHP Tahnaj Thomas: Ranked No. 7 in organization. ... Native of the Bahamas. ... Averaged 96 mph on his fastball in 2019.

• RHP Carmen Mlodzinski: Ranked No. 11 in organization. ... Former South Carolina pitcher who had a strong Cape Cod season in 2019, gaining more command and throwing more strikes.

• RHP Braxton Ashcraft: Ranked No. 22 in organization. ... Second-round pick in 2018, choosing the minors over Baylor. ... Had surgery on left shoulder in 2019, a football injury. ... Fastball is about 96 mph, also throws slider and changeup.

• LHP Omar Cruz: Ranked No. 24 in organization. ... Signed out of Mexico by the Padres at age 16 in 2017; part of the Joe Musgrove trade. ... Will throw inside or out with his low-90s fastball, has top-to-bottom curve and a changeup.

• RHP Michael Burrows: Ranked No. 29 in organization. ... Pitched in the New York-Penn League in 2019. ... Reaches 96 mph on his fastball, throws a top-to-bottom curve.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.