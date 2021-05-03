Greensboro Grasshoppers preview: Season opens Tuesday night, Pirates sending key prospects

A preview of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, who will open their minor-league baseball season on Tuesday night, playing their first game in the Gate City since Aug. 29, 2019.
Season opener
When
6:30 p.m. Tuesday (gates open 6 p.m.)
Opponent
Hickory (Rangers)
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Tickets
$6-12; available at gsohoppers.com
New in 2021
League
High-A East
Members
North Division: Aberdeen, Md. (Orioles); Brooklyn (Mets); Hudson Valley, N.Y. (Yankees); Jersey Shore, N.J. (Phillies); Wilmington, Del. (Nationals).
South Division: Asheville (Astros); Bowling Green, Ky. (Rays); Greensboro (Pirates); Greenville, S.C. (Red Sox); Hickory (Rangers); Rome, Ga. (Braves); Winston-Salem (White Sox).
Scheduling
• All series are six games, and Mondays are off days. The Hoppers' first two series are at home, meaning games May 4-9 and May 11-16 to open the season.
• Greensboro's final regular-season home game will on Sept. 5, Labor Day weekend, but the team will have six-game trips remaining to Jersey Shore and Hudson Valley before ending the season Sept. 19.
A Triad rival
Winston-Salem will be in the league with Greensboro for the first time since the cities were in the Carolina League in 1968, and they'll meet 24 times. Their series: In Greensboro, June 1-6, July 27-Aug. 1; in Winston-Salem, June 15-20, Aug. 10-15.
About COVID-19
North Carolina is permitting 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues, and that will mean about 3,300 at First National Bank Field, although Gov. Roy Cooper could further loosen restrictions June 1. But Major League Baseball rules will determine a number of protocols that will affect spectators:
• Fans are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking, per Major League Baseball rules.
• Social distancing of 6 feet is required.
• Fans will not permitted to watch batting practice; players will not be allowed to sign autographs.
• No between-innings promotions will take place on the field, no ceremonial first pitches are permitted, and national anthems will be recorded.
Personnel
Manager
Kieran Mattison
Top prospects
The Pirates are sending some of their key prospects to Greensboro. A look at players ranked among the top 30 in the organization by MLBPipeline.com:
• 2B Nick Gonzales: Ranked No. 35 in MLBPipeline.com top 100, No. 2 in organization. MVP of the 2019 Cape Cod League, with a slash line of .351/.451/.630 with a wood bat.
• RHP Quinn Priester: Ranked No. 43 in MLBPipeline.com top 100, No. 3 in organization. ... A first-round pick in the 2019 draft (No. 18 overall) out of high school in Illinois. ... Has a fastball approaching 98 mph, throws a sinking two-seam fastball, curve and slider.
• SS Liover Peguero: Ranked No. 5 in organization. ... The native of the Dominican Republic signed with the Diamondbacks at age 16. ... Speed will help defensively and on the basepaths. ... Considered a longer-term potential infield mate of Gonzales.
• RHP Tahnaj Thomas: Ranked No. 7 in organization. ... Native of the Bahamas. ... Averaged 96 mph on his fastball in 2019.
• RHP Carmen Mlodzinski: Ranked No. 11 in organization. ... Former South Carolina pitcher who had a strong Cape Cod season in 2019, gaining more command and throwing more strikes.
• RHP Braxton Ashcraft: Ranked No. 22 in organization. ... Second-round pick in 2018, choosing the minors over Baylor. ... Had surgery on left shoulder in 2019, a football injury. ... Fastball is about 96 mph, also throws slider and changeup.
• LHP Omar Cruz: Ranked No. 24 in organization. ... Signed out of Mexico by the Padres at age 16 in 2017; part of the Joe Musgrove trade. ... Will throw inside or out with his low-90s fastball, has top-to-bottom curve and a changeup.
• RHP Michael Burrows: Ranked No. 29 in organization. ... Pitched in the New York-Penn League in 2019. ... Reaches 96 mph on his fastball, throws a top-to-bottom curve.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
