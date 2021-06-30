 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester selected for All-Star Futures Game
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester selected for All-Star Futures Game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
grasshoppers web logo 051621

A look at the two minor-league baseball players in the Triad, the Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester and the Winston-Salem Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes, who will be part of the All-Star Futures Game in July.

RHP Quinn Priester

Team

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Age

20

Grasshoppers statistics

3-3, 3.32 ERA, 37 K, 15 BB, 37 IP

Drafted

2019 (first round, Pirates)

Notable

 Ranked as the Pirates' No. 4 prospect, No. 37 overall.

 Baseball America ranked his curveball as Pirates system's best

 Since June 9, Priester is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 17 IP.

 Last summer and fall in instructional play, reached 98 mph with four-seam fastball. Also throws two-seam fastball that sinks.

OF Yoelqui Cespedes

Team

Winston-Salem Dash

Age

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

23

Dash statistics

.216 (8-for-37), HR, 4 RBI

Notable

 Ranked as the White Sox' No. 2 prospect.

 Considered to have above-average raw power and plus-plus arm strength, accourding to MLBPipeline.com.

 Made his minor-league debut for Dash in a 4-2 win over Greensboro on June 19.

 Defected from Cuba in 2019, signed with White Sox in January.

 Younger brother of Yoenis Cespedes.

 During parts of four seasons in foreign leagues, Cespedes hit .287 with 12 HR and 98 RBI in 235 games.

About the game

When

3 p.m. EDT July 11

Where

Coors Field, Denver

How to follow

MLB Network, mlb.com

Notable

 Twenty-nine former first-round picks are scheduled to play.

 Thirty-two of the 50 players are ranked among the MLB Pipeline top 100.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News