Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester selected for All-Star Futures Game

A look at the two minor-league baseball players in the Triad, the Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester and the Winston-Salem Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes, who will be part of the All-Star Futures Game in July.
RHP Quinn Priester
Team
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Age
20
Grasshoppers statistics
3-3, 3.32 ERA, 37 K, 15 BB, 37 IP
Drafted
2019 (first round, Pirates)
Notable
• Ranked as the Pirates' No. 4 prospect, No. 37 overall.
• Baseball America ranked his curveball as Pirates system's best
• Since June 9, Priester is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 17 IP.
• Last summer and fall in instructional play, reached 98 mph with four-seam fastball. Also throws two-seam fastball that sinks.
OF Yoelqui Cespedes
Team
Winston-Salem Dash
Age
23
Dash statistics
.216 (8-for-37), HR, 4 RBI
Notable
• Ranked as the White Sox' No. 2 prospect.
• Considered to have above-average raw power and plus-plus arm strength, accourding to MLBPipeline.com.
• Made his minor-league debut for Dash in a 4-2 win over Greensboro on June 19.
• Defected from Cuba in 2019, signed with White Sox in January.
• Younger brother of Yoenis Cespedes.
• During parts of four seasons in foreign leagues, Cespedes hit .287 with 12 HR and 98 RBI in 235 games.
About the game
When
3 p.m. EDT July 11
Where
Coors Field, Denver
How to follow
MLB Network, mlb.com
Notable
• Twenty-nine former first-round picks are scheduled to play.
• Thirty-two of the 50 players are ranked among the MLB Pipeline top 100.