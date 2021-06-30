Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester selected for All-Star Futures Game

A look at the two minor-league baseball players in the Triad, the Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester and the Winston-Salem Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes, who will be part of the All-Star Futures Game in July.

RHP Quinn Priester

Team

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Age

20

Grasshoppers statistics

3-3, 3.32 ERA, 37 K, 15 BB, 37 IP

Drafted

2019 (first round, Pirates)

Notable

• Ranked as the Pirates' No. 4 prospect, No. 37 overall.

• Baseball America ranked his curveball as Pirates system's best

• Since June 9, Priester is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 17 IP.

• Last summer and fall in instructional play, reached 98 mph with four-seam fastball. Also throws two-seam fastball that sinks.

OF Yoelqui Cespedes