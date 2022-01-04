Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team has been sold to Temerity Baseball, an affiliate of a financial services company that also owns the team in Kannapolis.

Andy Sandler, Temerity's chief executive officer, is an entrepreneur and investor who has founded and led professional services and software firms focused on financial services, according to the Grasshoppers' news release. He also has been a law firm leader and legal adviser for the financial services industry, the release stated.

Moore will continue to be the Grasshoppers' president and general manager. The franchise, which has been an anchor for development downtown since First National Bank Field opened in 2005, was recently honored with the Freitas Award for Class A baseball, recognizing business success.

Terms for the sale, by a group of 65 that included Wes Elingburg, Cooper Brantley, Len White and Moore, were not disclosed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Temerity Baseball plans to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events, according to the news release.