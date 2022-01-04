Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team has been sold to Temerity Baseball, an affiliate of a financial services company that also owns the team in Kannapolis.
Andy Sandler, Temerity's chief executive officer, is an entrepreneur and investor who has founded and led professional services and software firms focused on financial services, according to the Grasshoppers' news release. He also has been a law firm leader and legal adviser for the financial services industry, the release stated.
Moore will continue to be the Grasshoppers' president and general manager. The franchise, which has been an anchor for development downtown since First National Bank Field opened in 2005, was recently honored with the Freitas Award for Class A baseball, recognizing business success.
Terms for the sale, by a group of 65 that included Wes Elingburg, Cooper Brantley, Len White and Moore, were not disclosed.
Temerity Baseball plans to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events, according to the news release.
The Grasshoppers' 2021 season was their first in the High-A East League, part of baseball's restructuring of its minor-league system. Temerity in 2018 bought the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, formerly a South Atlantic League team with Greensboro and now a member of the Low-A East League.
Temerity Baseball opened Atrium Health Ballpark in 2021 in downtown Kannapolis. In December, Temerity, the city and Lansing Melbourne Group announced plans for a development near the park that will include residential apartments, a barbecue restaurant that will feature local beers and a bourbon bar.
“Greensboro has been blessed with a first-class minor league ballpark, a committed local ownership group and a talented front office staff focused on the fan experience and community partnership," Sandler said in the news release.
"Temerity Baseball looks forward to building on this past success and to continue the focus on fans and community. We also look forward to building on the Grasshoppers long-term partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to further enhance the fan experience for Greensboro baseball fans.”
The 2022 season will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 8 when the Grasshoppers host the world champion Atlanta Braves' Rome affiliate.