Greensboro Grasshoppers to close home season against Winston-Salem Dash beginning Tuesday

The Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball teams, who have split 18 games this season, will meet for the final six times this week. What you need to know:
Stadium
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Records
Dash: 21-33, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Rome (Braves), 33-19, leads
Grasshoppers: 26-26, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Hudson Valley (Yankees), 32-21, leads
Notable
- The Hoppers have outscored the Dash 121-97 and have won five of the last seven games in the season series, according to GSOHoppers.com's Jeff Mills.
- The Dash has lost 11 of its last 13 games and allowed 41 runs in the final three games of its series at Asheville (Astros).
- Winston-Salem will host Brooklyn (Mets) for its final home series Sept. 6-11.
- Tyler Osik's slash line of .310/.390/.463 and OPS of .853 lead the Dash.
- Dash 3B Bryan Romas leads his team with 19 home runs and 74 runs batted in.
- The homestand is the final one of the 2022 season for the Grasshoppers, whose final six games will be at Bowling Green (Rays) Sept. 6-11.
- The Grasshoppers have won seven of their last nine games.
- Grasshoppers CF Matt Gorski is slashing at .294/.377/.754 with an OPS of 1.131. His 17 home runs are second on the team behind 3B Dariel Lopez.
- RHP Jared Jones (5-6, 4.63) has 132 strikeouts in 114.2 innings.
People are also reading…
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255