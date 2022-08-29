 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Grasshoppers to close home season against Winston-Salem Dash beginning Tuesday

grasshoppers web logo 051621

The Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball teams, who have split 18 games this season, will meet for the final six times this week. What you need to know:

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Records

Dash: 21-33, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Rome (Braves), 33-19, leads

Grasshoppers: 26-26, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Hudson Valley (Yankees), 32-21, leads

Notable

  • The Hoppers have outscored the Dash 121-97 and have won five of the last seven games in the season series, according to GSOHoppers.com's Jeff Mills.
  • The Dash has lost 11 of its last 13 games and allowed 41 runs in the final three games of its series at Asheville (Astros).
  • Winston-Salem will host Brooklyn (Mets) for its final home series Sept. 6-11.
  • Tyler Osik's slash line of .310/.390/.463 and OPS of .853 lead the Dash.
  • Dash 3B Bryan Romas leads his team with 19 home runs and 74 runs batted in.
  • The homestand is the final one of the 2022 season for the Grasshoppers, whose final six games will be at Bowling Green (Rays) Sept. 6-11.
  • The Grasshoppers have won seven of their last nine games.
  • Grasshoppers CF Matt Gorski is slashing at .294/.377/.754 with an OPS of 1.131. His 17 home runs are second on the team behind 3B Dariel Lopez.
  • RHP Jared Jones (5-6, 4.63) has 132 strikeouts in 114.2 innings.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255

