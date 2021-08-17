Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Bowling Green beginning Tuesday

Five weeks and 30 games remain for the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team, which is chasing a playoff berth in the High-A East League. A preview of a key homestand beginning Tuesday night:
What
Bowling Green (Rays) at Grasshoppers (Pirates)
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Tickets
Key promotions
Tuesday: $2 Tuesday pricing for hot dogs, 16-ounce fountain soft drinks, water and 16-ounce domestic beer ($3 for 16-ounce premium beer).
Thursday: ‘80s Night, with the team wearing replicas of the green-and-gold jerseys of the 1980s Greensboro Hornets; Thirsty Thursday beverage discounts with same pricing as on Tuesday.
Saturday: Fireworks after the game.
Sunday: Kids run the bases after the game; food and merchandise discounts.
Notable
The Grasshoppers (58-32), who have won seven straight games and 17 of 22, trail Bowling Green (63-27) by five games in the South Division. But the two championship series teams will be determined by the two best records, regardless of division, and the Hot Rods and Grasshoppers are in the top two positions. North Division leader Hudson Valley (Yankees), with a 56-34 record, is third. Hudson Valley owns an eight-game gap over Aberdeen (Orioles).
The Hoppers swept a doubleheader from the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday, finishing with a 17-7 edge in the series between the two teams. Greensboro and Winston-Salem are in the same league for the first time since the 1968 Carolina League season. Will Matthiessen hit home runs in both games Sunday, going 5-for-8 with eight RBIs.
Catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in the draft in July by the Pirates, will make his Greensboro debut on Tuesday night. He started behind the plate for the first time Sunday. In his first at-bat for Greensboro on Thursday night, he tripled off the Truist Stadium wall and was thrown out at the plate going for an inside-the-park home run.
Jared Triolo is batting .357 (50-for-140), according to gsohoppers.com’s Jeff Mills, in his last 34 games with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He is No. 2 in the league with a .303 batting average and is No. 3 with 62 RBIs.