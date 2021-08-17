Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Bowling Green beginning Tuesday

Notable

The Grasshoppers (58-32), who have won seven straight games and 17 of 22, trail Bowling Green (63-27) by five games in the South Division. But the two championship series teams will be determined by the two best records, regardless of division, and the Hot Rods and Grasshoppers are in the top two positions. North Division leader Hudson Valley (Yankees), with a 56-34 record, is third. Hudson Valley owns an eight-game gap over Aberdeen (Orioles).

The Hoppers swept a doubleheader from the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday, finishing with a 17-7 edge in the series between the two teams. Greensboro and Winston-Salem are in the same league for the first time since the 1968 Carolina League season. Will Matthiessen hit home runs in both games Sunday, going 5-for-8 with eight RBIs.

Catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in the draft in July by the Pirates, will make his Greensboro debut on Tuesday night. He started behind the plate for the first time Sunday. In his first at-bat for Greensboro on Thursday night, he tripled off the Truist Stadium wall and was thrown out at the plate going for an inside-the-park home run.