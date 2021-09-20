Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Bowling Green on Tuesday night to open High-A East championship series

Bowling Green: 82-36, finished first in South Division

Greensboro: 74-46, finished second in South Division

Season series

The Hot Rods won the regular-season series 7-5, scoring 60 runs in the last six games at First National Bank Field.

Notable

• Hot Rods 1B Evan Edwards is a Greensboro native who played at Southern Guilford and at N.C. State. The Marlins drafted Edwards in the fourth round in 2019 with overall pick No. 111 but traded him to the Rays organization in February. Edwards hit .226 in 94 games, but his 22 home runs tied for fourth-most in the High-A East League. He drove in 58 runs.

• The Hoppers split or won 18 of their 20 regular-season series, according to GSOHoppers.com's Jeff Mills.

• Matt Fraizer, who was promoted from the Hoppers to Class AA Altoona, led the High-A East with a .314 batting average. The Hoppers' Jared Triolo was second in the league at .304 (led the league with 128 hits and 29 doubles, third with 78 RBIs), and Nick Gonzales was third at .302.

• CF Grant Witherspoon is Bowling Green's top hitter (.269).

• Hot Rods RF Jordan Qsar was third in the league with 23 home runs, with Edwards and Witherspoon tied for fourth with 22.