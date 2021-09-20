 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Bowling Green on Tuesday night to open High-A East championship series
0 Comments

Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Bowling Green on Tuesday night to open High-A East championship series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
grasshoppers web logo 051621

The baseball season in Greensboro isn’t over. The Grasshoppers will compete in the High-A East League championship series next week.

Here’s what you need to know:

What

Bowling Green (Rays) vs. Greensboro (Pirates), best-of-five series

Schedule

Times EDT

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First National Bank Field

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, First National Bank Field

Game 3: 7:35 p.m. Friday, at Bowling Green

x-Game 4: Saturday, at Bowling Green

x-Game 5: Sunday, at Bowling Green

x-If necessary

Tickets

gsohoppers.com

General admission – $6 seniors, youth and military; $8 adults. Box – $9 seniors, youth, military; $11 adults. Premium – $10 seniors, youth and military; $12 adults.

Records

Bowling Green: 82-36, finished first in South Division

Greensboro: 74-46, finished second in South Division

Season series

The Hot Rods won the regular-season series 7-5, scoring 60 runs in the last six games at First National Bank Field.

Notable

Hot Rods 1B Evan Edwards is a Greensboro native who played at Southern Guilford and at N.C. State. The Marlins drafted Edwards in the fourth round in 2019 with overall pick No. 111 but traded him to the Rays organization in February. Edwards hit .226 in 94 games, but his 22 home runs tied for fourth-most in the High-A East League. He drove in 58 runs.

 The Hoppers split or won 18 of their 20 regular-season series, according to GSOHoppers.com's Jeff Mills.

 Matt Fraizer, who was promoted from the Hoppers to Class AA Altoona, led the High-A East with a .314 batting average. The Hoppers' Jared Triolo was second in the league at .304 (led the league with 128 hits and 29 doubles, third with 78 RBIs), and Nick Gonzales was third at .302.

 CF Grant Witherspoon is Bowling Green's top hitter (.269).

 Hot Rods RF Jordan Qsar was third in the league with 23 home runs, with Edwards and Witherspoon tied for fourth with 22.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News