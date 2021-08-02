 Skip to main content
Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hickory this week
Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hickory this week

grasshoppers web logo 051621

An update on the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team:

What

The Hoppers are at home this week.

Opponent

Hickory (Rangers)

When

Tuesday-Sunday

Where

First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

 Noon Wednesday

 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

 2 p.m. Sunday

Tickets

Starting at $8; available at gsohoppers.com

Notable

 SS Liover Peguero has hit home runs in four consecutive games, including two in the 7-4 victory over the Dash on Sunday.

 Peguero has hits in seven straight games, going 12-for-30 (.400) to raise his season batting average to .266, according to gsohoppers.com

 2B Nick Gonzales, the Pirates' No. 1 prospect, is hitting .270 (6 HR, 20 RBI).

 RHP Quinn Priester, the Bucs' No. 2 prospect, is 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 13 starts. He has 54 strikeouts and 25 walks in 62 innings pitched.

 In three starts since returning to the rotation, RHP Tahnaj Thomas has walked just one batter and struck out 12. Thomas (1-2, 4.66) is the Pirates' No. 6 prospect.

 After winning five of six against the Dash, the Hoppers have won eight of their last 10 and are 21-7 since July 1.

 The Dash will host the Grasshoppers for six games Aug. 10-15 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Hoppers lead the season series 11-7.

 The playoff format in the High-A East is a five-game series between the two teams with the best records, regardless of division. Greensboro (49-29) trails Bowling Green (55-23), a Rays affiliate, by six games in the South Division, but the Hoppers are third in the pennant race, one game behind North Division leader Hudson Valley, (50-28), a Yankees team.

