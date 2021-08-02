Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hickory this week

An update on the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team:
What
The Hoppers are at home this week.
Opponent
Hickory (Rangers)
When
Tuesday-Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Schedule
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Noon Wednesday
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
• 2 p.m. Sunday
Tickets
Notable
• SS Liover Peguero has hit home runs in four consecutive games, including two in the 7-4 victory over the Dash on Sunday.
• Peguero has hits in seven straight games, going 12-for-30 (.400) to raise his season batting average to .266, according to gsohoppers.com.
• 2B Nick Gonzales, the Pirates' No. 1 prospect, is hitting .270 (6 HR, 20 RBI).
• RHP Quinn Priester, the Bucs' No. 2 prospect, is 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 13 starts. He has 54 strikeouts and 25 walks in 62 innings pitched.
• In three starts since returning to the rotation, RHP Tahnaj Thomas has walked just one batter and struck out 12. Thomas (1-2, 4.66) is the Pirates' No. 6 prospect.
• After winning five of six against the Dash, the Hoppers have won eight of their last 10 and are 21-7 since July 1.
• The Dash will host the Grasshoppers for six games Aug. 10-15 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Hoppers lead the season series 11-7.
• The playoff format in the High-A East is a five-game series between the two teams with the best records, regardless of division. Greensboro (49-29) trails Bowling Green (55-23), a Rays affiliate, by six games in the South Division, but the Hoppers are third in the pennant race, one game behind North Division leader Hudson Valley, (50-28), a Yankees team.