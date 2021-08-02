Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hickory this week

• 2B Nick Gonzales, the Pirates' No. 1 prospect, is hitting .270 (6 HR, 20 RBI).

• RHP Quinn Priester, the Bucs' No. 2 prospect, is 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 13 starts. He has 54 strikeouts and 25 walks in 62 innings pitched.

• In three starts since returning to the rotation, RHP Tahnaj Thomas has walked just one batter and struck out 12. Thomas (1-2, 4.66) is the Pirates' No. 6 prospect.

• After winning five of six against the Dash, the Hoppers have won eight of their last 10 and are 21-7 since July 1.

• The Dash will host the Grasshoppers for six games Aug. 10-15 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Hoppers lead the season series 11-7.

• The playoff format in the High-A East is a five-game series between the two teams with the best records, regardless of division. Greensboro (49-29) trails Bowling Green (55-23), a Rays affiliate, by six games in the South Division, but the Hoppers are third in the pennant race, one game behind North Division leader Hudson Valley, (50-28), a Yankees team.