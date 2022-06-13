 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hudson Valley beginning Tuesday

  • 0
grasshoppers logo web 021821

The Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will host the New York Yankees affiliate for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night. A preview of the Triad's baseball week: 

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Hudson Valley (Yankees)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Record

24-32, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 38-18, leads

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Notable

• The Grasshoppers will host a Father's Day Cookout at 1 p.m. Sunday. The $30 cost includes a game ticket on the Party Deck and an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, sweet tea and lemonade. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Friday. Information: GSOHoppers.com.

People are also reading…

• The Grasshoppers lost four of six games in Winston-Salem but won the finale 11-10 Sunday. The Dash leads the season series 7-5.

• 1B Jacob Gonzalez is 35-for-99 (.354) with five home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs since being promoted from Bradenton on May 10, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com.

• The Hoppers have won nine of their last 13 one-run games.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255

High Point Rockers

Opponents

Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday), at Charleston (Friday-Sunday)

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday

5:05 p.m. Sunday

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Record

28-18, second place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 32-14, trails

Notable

• The Rockers have lost nine straight games, including a sweep by Gastonia on Friday-Sunday that gave the Honey Hunters consecutive weekend sweeps of the Rockers.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

At Bowling Green (Rays)

Schedule

7:35 p.m. Tuesday

1:05 p.m. Wednesday

7:35 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

2:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

30-27, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green, 34-22, leads

Notable

• The White Sox affiliate's next home series is June 21-26 against Hudson Valley (Yankees).

• The Dash took four of six games in its home series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Winston-Salem's losses were 5-4 on Thursday night and 11-10 Sunday. The Dash leads the season series 7-5.

• DH-C Tyler Osik, the Dash's leading hitter at .340, has recorded two hits in each of his last four games.

• 3B Bryan Ramos, the White Sox' No. 8 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Dash with nine home runs. RF Luis Mieses, the No. 24 prospect, is first with 41 RBIs.

• The Dash has picked up C Keegan Fish, assigned from Low-A Kannapolis and has lost C Ivan Gonzalez and 2B Luis Curbelo to Class AA Birmingham.

Information

WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287

More Triad baseball

HiToms

Finch Field, Thomasville

Tuesday: Martinsville, 6:30

Thursday: Fuquay-Varina, 6:30

Friday: Forest City, 4 and 7

Saturday: At Lexington County, 7:05

Sunday: At Asheboro, 7

Information: HiToms.com, 336-472-8667, info@hitoms.com

Carolina Disco Turkeys

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Friday: Clovers, 6:30

Saturday: Owls, 6:30

Sunday: Moravians, 1

Information: DiscoTurkeys.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert