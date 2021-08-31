Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hudson Valley in final regular-season series

A preview of a crucial, final regular-season homestand for the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team:
What
Hudson Valley (Yankees) at Greensboro (Pirates)
At stake
The two teams are battling for playoff berths in the High-A East League postseason with 18 games remaining, 12 against each other. Only two teams will advance, and they’ll do so regardless of division. Bowling Green (Rays) is 69-38 and owns a five-game South Division lead over the Grasshoppers, who are 64-38. Hudson Valley, the North Division leader, trails the Hoppers by a half-game at 63-38 in the playoff race.
When
6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Tickets
Notable
Hoppers 2B Nick Gonzales hit a grand-slam home run, a three-run home run and a solo shot in a 19-11 victory over Asheville on Sunday, according to gsohoppers.com. Gonzales, rated the No. 67 prospect in the minor leagues by MLBPipeline.com and the Pirates’ fourth-best, drove in eight runs and is batting .298, sixth-best in the league.
Besides Gonzales, three more of the Pirates’ top five prospects are in Greensboro: C Henry Davis, RHP Quinn Priester and SS Liover Peguero.
Hoppers LF Matt Fraizer leads the High-A East League with a .314 batting average; he leads the team with 20 HR and has driven in 50 runs. 3B Jared Triolo is No. 2 at .304 and leads the team with 72 RBIs.
Hoppers RHPs Priester (6-3, 2.86) and Colin Selby (3-1, 4.83) combined to strike out 19 Asheville batters on Friday night in a one-hit shutout.
The Hoppers’ last two series will be at Jersey Shore, south of New York City in Lakewood, N.J., and at Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley plays its home games in Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., about 70 miles north of Yankee Stadium and just off I-84 on the east side of the Hudson River.
Promotions
Tuesday: Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome in lawn seating, proceeds from $3 ticket for dogs goes to Arc Barks), $2 Tuesday
Thursday: Thirty Thursday
Saturday: Post-game fireworks
Sunday: Fan appreciation night, blanket giveaway, post-game fireworks