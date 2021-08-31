Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Hudson Valley in final regular-season series

Besides Gonzales, three more of the Pirates’ top five prospects are in Greensboro: C Henry Davis, RHP Quinn Priester and SS Liover Peguero.

Hoppers LF Matt Fraizer leads the High-A East League with a .314 batting average; he leads the team with 20 HR and has driven in 50 runs. 3B Jared Triolo is No. 2 at .304 and leads the team with 72 RBIs.

Hoppers RHPs Priester (6-3, 2.86) and Colin Selby (3-1, 4.83) combined to strike out 19 Asheville batters on Friday night in a one-hit shutout.

The Hoppers’ last two series will be at Jersey Shore, south of New York City in Lakewood, N.J., and at Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley plays its home games in Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., about 70 miles north of Yankee Stadium and just off I-84 on the east side of the Hudson River.

Promotions

Tuesday: Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome in lawn seating, proceeds from $3 ticket for dogs goes to Arc Barks), $2 Tuesday

Thursday: Thirty Thursday

Saturday: Post-game fireworks

Sunday: Fan appreciation night, blanket giveaway, post-game fireworks