Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Jersey Shore in six-game series at First National Bank Field

A preview of baseball in the Triad this week:
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Opponent
Jersey Shore (Phillies)
Stadium
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Noon Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Record
17-18, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Brooklyn (Mets), 21-15, leads
Notable
- After this home series, the Grasshoppers will go on the road for back-to-back visits to Rome (Braves) and Greenville (Red Sox). The Grasshoppers will be home for the final time this season to play Winston-Salem (White Sox) Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
- The Grasshoppers lost four of six in their visit to Bowling Green (Rays).
- C Endy Rodriguez, the Pirates’ No. 5 prospect, leads the current roster with a .302 batting average. He has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs.
- Jersey Shore is 12-14 in the second half.
- Jersey Shore RHP Mick Abel, the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect, pitched six shutout innings and allowed just three hits in the BlueClaws’ 8-2 win over Hudson Valley (Yankees) on Saturday. The organization’s No. 1, RHP Andrew Painter, followed in the seven-inning doubleheader nightcap with a two-hit shutout, striking out 11.
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255
High Point Rockers
Opponents
At Southern Maryland (Tuesday-Thursday)
Gastonia (Friday-Sunday)
Stadium
Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point
Home schedule
6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday
4:05 p.m. Sunday
Record
11-19, fifth place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 23-7, leads
Notable
- The Rockers will also host Gastonia Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 13-15 and will visit the Honey Hunters Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
- Gastonia, the South Division’s first-half champion, also leads in the second half. If the Rockers (11-19) cannot win the second half, they will remain in the race for the wild-card berth. If either team repeats as first and second half champion of their division, the team with the best overall (season-long) record will earn a spot in the playoffs.
Tickets
$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000
Winston-Salem Dash
Opponent
Bowling Green (Rays)
Stadium
Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Schedule
7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
6 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. Sunday
Record
16-20, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Rome (Braves), 25-11, leads
Notable
- Dash SS Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization, is hitting .267 in 29 games in Winston-Salem. Montgomery has been with the team since June 24.
- RHP Norge Vera, the No. 5 prospect, was promoted Aug. 2 from Kannapolis.
- The Dash split a six-game series with Brooklyn (Mets) last week.
- Bowling Green (22-13), which has none of the Rays’ top 10 prospects on its roster, is in second place in the South Division.
Tickets (advance)
$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales
Parking
$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app
Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287