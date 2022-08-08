 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greensboro Grasshoppers to host Jersey Shore in six-game series at First National Bank Field

  • 0

A preview of baseball in the Triad this week:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Jersey Shore (Phillies)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Noon Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Record

17-18, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Brooklyn (Mets), 21-15, leads

Notable

People are also reading…

  • After this home series, the Grasshoppers will go on the road for back-to-back visits to Rome (Braves) and Greenville (Red Sox). The Grasshoppers will be home for the final time this season to play Winston-Salem (White Sox) Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
  • The Grasshoppers lost four of six in their visit to Bowling Green (Rays).
  • C Endy Rodriguez, the Pirates’ No. 5 prospect, leads the current roster with a .302 batting average. He has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs.
  • Jersey Shore is 12-14 in the second half.
  • Jersey Shore RHP Mick Abel, the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect, pitched six shutout innings and allowed just three hits in the BlueClaws’ 8-2 win over Hudson Valley (Yankees) on Saturday. The organization’s No. 1, RHP Andrew Painter, followed in the seven-inning doubleheader nightcap with a two-hit shutout, striking out 11.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255

High Point Rockers

Opponents

At Southern Maryland (Tuesday-Thursday)

Gastonia (Friday-Sunday)

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Home schedule

6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday

4:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

11-19, fifth place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 23-7, leads

Notable

  • The Rockers will also host Gastonia Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 13-15 and will visit the Honey Hunters Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
  • Gastonia, the South Division’s first-half champion, also leads in the second half. If the Rockers (11-19) cannot win the second half, they will remain in the race for the wild-card berth. If either team repeats as first and second half champion of their division, the team with the best overall (season-long) record will earn a spot in the playoffs.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

Bowling Green (Rays)

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

Record

16-20, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Rome (Braves), 25-11, leads

Notable

  • Dash SS Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization, is hitting .267 in 29 games in Winston-Salem. Montgomery has been with the team since June 24.
  • RHP Norge Vera, the No. 5 prospect, was promoted Aug. 2 from Kannapolis.
  • The Dash split a six-game series with Brooklyn (Mets) last week.
  • Bowling Green (22-13), which has none of the Rays’ top 10 prospects on its roster, is in second place in the South Division.

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information

WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert