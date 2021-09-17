Greensboro Grasshoppers to open High-A East League championship series at home

The baseball season in Greensboro isn't over. The Grasshoppers will compete in the High-A East League championship series next week.
Here's what you need to know:
What
Bowling Green (Rays) vs. Greensboro (Pirates), best-of-five series
Schedule
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First National Bank Field
Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, First National Bank Field
Game 3: 6:35 p.m. Friday, at Hudson Valley
x-Game 4: Saturday, at Hudson Valley
x-Game 5: Sunday, at Hudson Valley
Tickets
General admission – $6 seniors, youth and military; $8 adults. Box – $9 seniors, youth, military; $11 adults. Premium – $10 seniors, youth and military; $12 adults.
Records
Bowling Green: 80-36, first place in South Division
Greensboro: 73-44, second place in South Division
Records through Thursday's games
Season series
The Hot Rods won the regular-season series 7-5, scoring 60 runs in the last six games at First National Bank Field.
At Bowling Green
June 29: Hot Rods, 3-2
June 30: Hot Rods, 3-2
July 1: Grasshoppers, 7-3
July 2: Hot Rods, 6-3
July 3: Grasshoppers, 6-5
July 4: Grasshoppers, 13-5
At Greensboro
Aug. 17: Hot Rods, 17-8
Aug. 18: Hot Rods, 10-2
Aug. 19: Hot Rods, 8-6
Aug. 20: Grasshoppers, 7-6
Aug. 21: Hot Rods, 10-0
Aug. 22: Grasshoppers, 11-6