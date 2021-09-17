 Skip to main content
Greensboro Grasshoppers to open High-A East League championship series at home
Greensboro Grasshoppers to open High-A East League championship series at home

The baseball season in Greensboro isn't over. The Grasshoppers will compete in the High-A East League championship series next week.

Here's what you need to know:

What

Bowling Green (Rays) vs. Greensboro (Pirates), best-of-five series

Schedule

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First National Bank Field

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, First National Bank Field

Game 3: 6:35 p.m. Friday, at Hudson Valley

x-Game 4: Saturday, at Hudson Valley

x-Game 5: Sunday, at Hudson Valley

Tickets

gsohoppers.com

General admission – $6 seniors, youth and military; $8 adults. Box – $9 seniors, youth, military; $11 adults. Premium – $10 seniors, youth and military; $12 adults.

Records

Bowling Green: 80-36, first place in South Division

Greensboro: 73-44, second place in South Division

Records through Thursday's games

Season series

The Hot Rods won the regular-season series 7-5, scoring 60 runs in the last six games at First National Bank Field.

At Bowling Green

June 29: Hot Rods, 3-2

June 30: Hot Rods, 3-2

July 1: Grasshoppers, 7-3

July 2: Hot Rods, 6-3

July 3: Grasshoppers, 6-5

July 4: Grasshoppers, 13-5

At Greensboro

Aug. 17: Hot Rods, 17-8

Aug. 18: Hot Rods, 10-2

Aug. 19: Hot Rods, 8-6

Aug. 20: Grasshoppers, 7-6

Aug. 21: Hot Rods, 10-0

Aug. 22: Grasshoppers, 11-6

