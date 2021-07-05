Greensboro Grasshoppers to open homestand Tuesday against Asheville

A preview of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team's homestand beginning Tuesday:
Opponent
Asheville (Astros)
Schedule
• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Noon Wednesday
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday
• 6:30 p.m. Friday
• 6:30 p.m. Saturday
• 2 p.m. Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Tickets
$6 general admission for seniors, youth and military; $8 general admission; $9 box for seniors, youth and military; $11 box; $10 premium for seniors, youth and military; $12 premium; available at gsohoppers.com
Notable
• The Hoppers are 31-23 in the High-A East League's South Division, good for second place, and trail Bowling Green (Rays; 34-18) by four games. The Tourists are 24-29, 10½ games behind and in fifth place.
• Hoppers RHP Quinn Priester (3-3, 3.32), ranked No. 2 among Pirates prospects by MLB.com and No. 37 overall, is scheduled to participate for the National League team in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. EDT, MLB Network, MLB.com).
• Hoppers team leaders: LF Matthew Fraizer (.317 batting average, No. 3 in league), 2B Aaron Shackelford (13 HR, tied for No. 2 in league), RF Fabricio Macias (38 RBI, No. 4 in league), P Bear Bellomy (five wins, tied for No. 2 in league), P J.C. Flowers (1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP), P Michael Burrows (52 K), Priester (38 IP).
• Fireworks displays are scheduled after the Friday and Saturday night games.
• The Hoppers' next homestand will be against Winston-Salem, beginning July 27.