Greensboro Grasshoppers to open homestand Tuesday against Asheville

• Hoppers RHP Quinn Priester (3-3, 3.32), ranked No. 2 among Pirates prospects by MLB.com and No. 37 overall, is scheduled to participate for the National League team in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. EDT, MLB Network, MLB.com).

• Hoppers team leaders: LF Matthew Fraizer (.317 batting average, No. 3 in league), 2B Aaron Shackelford (13 HR, tied for No. 2 in league), RF Fabricio Macias (38 RBI, No. 4 in league), P Bear Bellomy (five wins, tied for No. 2 in league), P J.C. Flowers (1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP), P Michael Burrows (52 K), Priester (38 IP).

• Fireworks displays are scheduled after the Friday and Saturday night games.

• The Hoppers' next homestand will be against Winston-Salem, beginning July 27.