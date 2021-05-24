Greensboro Grasshoppers to open six-game series at home Tuesday night

A preview of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team's homestand:
What
Wilmington (Nationals) at Grasshoppers
When
6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Records
Wilmington: 9-9
Grasshoppers: 9-9; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays)
Notable
• 2B Nick Gonzales, the Pirates' No. 2 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Grasshoppers with a .294 batting average.
• LHP Trey McGough has a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings pitched.
• Both teams have struggled to hit in the opening month. The Blue Rocks are No. 8 in the High-A East League with a .220 average, and the Hoppers are No. 9 at .207.
• RF Jacob Rhinesmith leads the Blue Rocks with a .317 average and 13 RBIs.
• The Blue Rocks' team ERA of 4.17 ranks No. 9.
• The Nationals' top three minor-league prospects, all pitchers, are with the Blue Rocks: No. 1 RHP Cade Cavallii (1-1, 2.05; 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 22 innings), No. 2 RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-3, 12.66; 16 hits and nine walks in 10.2 inning) and No. 3 RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 2.81).