 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Grasshoppers to open six-game series at home Tuesday night
0 comments

Greensboro Grasshoppers to open six-game series at home Tuesday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
grasshoppers web logo 051621

A preview of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team's homestand:

What

Wilmington (Nationals) at Grasshoppers

When

6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Where

First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Records

Wilmington: 9-9

Grasshoppers: 9-9; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays)

Notable

2B Nick Gonzales, the Pirates' No. 2 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Grasshoppers with a .294 batting average.

 LHP Trey McGough has a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings pitched.

 Both teams have struggled to hit in the opening month. The Blue Rocks are No. 8 in the High-A East League with a .220 average, and the Hoppers are No. 9 at .207.

 RF Jacob Rhinesmith leads the Blue Rocks with a .317 average and 13 RBIs.

 The Blue Rocks' team ERA of 4.17 ranks No. 9.

 The Nationals' top three minor-league prospects, all pitchers, are with the Blue Rocks: No. 1 RHP Cade Cavallii (1-1, 2.05; 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 22 innings), No. 2 RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-3, 12.66; 16 hits and nine walks in 10.2 inning) and No. 3 RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 2.81).

Tickets and information

gsohoppers.com

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News