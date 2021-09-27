Greensboro Grasshoppers to play for High-A East League championship tonight; game on MiLB.TV

STAFF REPORT
One more win.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, will try to win their first baseball league title in 10 years tonight in Game 4 of the High-A East League championship series against Bowling Green, a Tampa Bay team.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT in Bowling Green, Ky.
The game will air on MiLB.TV, which is being offered free to viewers through the remainder of the minor-league baseball season.
