Greensboro Grasshoppers to play for High-A East League championship tonight; game on MiLB.TV
Greensboro Grasshoppers to play for High-A East League championship tonight; game on MiLB.TV

One more win.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, will try to win their first baseball league title in 10 years tonight in Game 4 of the High-A East League championship series against Bowling Green, a Tampa Bay team.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT in Bowling Green, Ky.

The game will air on MiLB.TV, which is being offered free to viewers through the remainder of the minor-league baseball season.

Click here to read a report on Game 3 from Jeff Mills at GSOHoppers.com.

