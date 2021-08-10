Greensboro Grasshoppers to visit Winston-Salem Dash beginning Tuesday night

The Greensboro Grasshoppers have an 11-7 edge in the High-A East League baseball season series with the Winston-Salem Dash. The two franchises will meet in a six-game series, for the final time, beginning Tuesday night. A preview:
What
Grasshoppers (Pirates) at Dash (White Sox)
Schedule
7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
6 p.m. Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Where
Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem
Tickets
$8 lawn, $11 outfield and $15 baselines in advance; available at wsdash.com
Notable
• The Hoppers won five of six in the teams' most recent series, in Greensboro July 27-Aug. 1.
• The Hoppers are 52-32 and trail Bowling Green (Rays) by seven games in the South Division.
• The Dash is 33-51 and is seventh among the South Division's seven teams.
• The two High-A East League teams with the best records, regardless of division, will play in the championship series. The Hoppers trail Hudson Valley (Yankees), which is 53-31, by one game with 24 games remaining.
• The Hoppers split six games with Hickory (Rangers) in their most recent series. But among the victories was one of the franchise's most improbable. On Friday night, the Hoppers won 15-14 in 12 innings on a two-out, two-strike grand slam by Will Matthiessen, a first baseman who did not play in the first 11 innings and pitched for Greensboro and allowed six runs in the top of the 12th. The teams were tied 3-3 after nine innings before combining for 23 runs in the three extra innings.
• The Hoppers' next series will be at home against Bowling Green Aug. 17-22.
• The Dash will go to Hickory for a six-game series beginning Aug. 17 and will return to Truist Stadium to face Hudson Valley starting Aug. 24.