Greensboro Grasshoppers to visit Winston-Salem Dash beginning Tuesday

The Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash baseball teams will meet for a second time this season in a six-game series at Truist Stadium starting Tuesday night. A preview:

The matchup

Greensboro (Pirates) at Winston-Salem (White Sox)

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

Records

The Grasshoppers are 22-28 and are in fifth place in the South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 33-16, leads

The Dash is 26-25 and is in fourth place in the South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green (Rays), 31-19, leads

Noting the Grasshoppers

The Grasshoppers had lost seven of nine games before earning a 4-2 win over Wilmington on Sunday to close a six-game series. Greensboro pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters in the series finale.

Leadoff hitter Yoyner Fajardo is 30-for-91. His .330 batting average would lead the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com.

1B Jacob Gonzalez is 28-for-79 (.354) with four home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs since being promoted from Low-A Bradenton on May 10.

The Hoppers aren’t having to venture far in June. After these six games, they’ll host series against Hudson Valley (Yankees) June 14-19 and against Asheville (Astros) June 21-26 (including one makeup game).

Noting the Dash

The two teams split a six-game series in Winston-Salem April 12-17. They’ll meet in two series in Greensboro, July 26-31 and Aug. 30-Sept. 4.

The Dash won the first five games in Greenville (Red Sox) before falling 5-2 Sunday.

Tyler Osik leads the Dash with a .312 batting average, and Duke Ellis is hitting .312. Luis Mieses’ 34 RBIs lead the way.

The Dash’s next series will be at Bowling Green, beginning June 14, and the team will return home to play Hudson Valley (Yankees) June 21-26.

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information

<&rule>

High Point Rockers

<&rdpStrong>Opponents</&rdpStrong>

At Kentucky (Tuesday-Thursday), at Gastonia (Friday-Sunday)

<&rdpStrong>Record</&rdpStrong>

28-12, leads Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia (27-13) is second

<&rdpStrong>Notable</&rdpStrong>

The Rockers will return home to face Long Island in a three-game series June 14-16 then will go on the road for two more series.

</&rdp>

The Rockers maintain a one-game division lead despite being swept in three games Friday-Sunday.

</&rdp>

Rockers RHP Jheyson Manzueta is No. 4 in the league with a 1.93 ERA.

</&rdp>

LHP Justin Nicolino’s contract was purchased last week by the Cincinnati Reds, who assigned the former Rockers pitcher to Class AAA Louisville. Nicolino, High Point’s opening-day starter, was 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

</&rdp>

<&rdpStrong>Information</&rdpStrong>

<&rule>

HiToms at home

<&rdpStrong>Finch Field, Thomasville</&rdpStrong>

<&rdpStrong>Tuesday:</&rdpStrong> Greensboro Monarchs, 6:30

<&rdpStrong>Friday:</&rdpStrong> Forest City, 6:30

<&rule>

Disco Turkeys at home

<&rdpStrong>Saturday:</&rdpStrong> Owls, 6:30 (Forbush High School, East Bend)